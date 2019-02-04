 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Martin Guptill Out Of New Zealand Side For India T20I Series

Updated: 04 February 2019 11:49 IST

Martin Guptill failed to recover from a back injury.

Martin Guptill Out Of New Zealand Side For India T20I Series
Martin Guptill failed a fitness test ahead of the T20I series. © AFP

Martin Guptill was on Monday ruled out of the New Zealand side for the Twenty20 series against India after failing to recover from a back injury. Coach Gary Stead said Guptill failed a fitness test but he remained hopeful the big-hitting opener would recover in time for the one-day international series against Bangladesh starting next week. "Unfortunately Martin hasn't recovered in time for this Twenty20 series which is very condensed with three games over five days," Stead said.

"It's a shame as he's obviously a big part of our white-ball sides, but we've got to look at the big picture and ensure he gets the injury right."

Guptill was injured before Sunday's fifth ODI against India in Wellington which the tourists won by 35 runs to wrap up the series 4-1.

He has been replaced by Jimmy Neesham for the three-game Twenty20 series, which starts in Wellington on Wednesday.

The New Zealand squad includes newcomer Daryl Mitchell, a son of former rugby player and one-time All Blacks coach John Mitchell, who is now an England assistant coach.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Comments
Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team India Cricket Team Martin Guptill New Zealand vs India Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand lost the ODI series 1-4
  • Martin Guptill is down with a back injury
  • The T20I series starts February 6
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 3rd ODI: India Thrash New Zealand By 7 Wickets To Seal Series Win
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 3rd ODI: India Thrash New Zealand By 7 Wickets To Seal Series Win
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 1st ODI: India Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Series Lead
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 1st ODI: India Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Series Lead
Focus On Virat Kohli, Also Indian Openers, Ross Taylor Tells New Zealand
Focus On Virat Kohli, Also Indian Openers, Ross Taylor Tells New Zealand
"Entree Over, Time For Main Course": Scott Styris Lays Down Challenge For Team India
"Entree Over, Time For Main Course": Scott Styris Lays Down Challenge For Team India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 01 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.