New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Live Score, IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Kane Williamson Departs, New Zealand Lose Third Wicket

Updated: 28 January 2019 08:53 IST

Live Score: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI:

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: India eye series victory vs New Zealand. © Twitter

Confident India will aim to display another dominant performance to seal the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series when they face New Zealand in the third match at Bay Oval on Monday. After registering big victories in the first two ODI matches, the Indian team is high on confidence and is likely to dominate the proceedings on the spin-assisting pitch at Bay Oval here. India beat the hosts all ends up in the first rubber thanks to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. In the second match, Yadav again shone with the ball, scalping four wickets. The batsmen also impressed in the second match as they posted a mammoth 324/4. Skipper Virat Kohli will be rested for the final two ODIs and the subsequent T20I series against the hosts. Opener Rohit Sharma, who led India to the Asia Cup triumph a few months ago, will captain the Men-in-Blue in Kohli's absence. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The batting department is settled as all the players, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav performed brilliantly in the last match. India are yet to finalise their playing XI and there could be one change. All rounder Hardik Pandya, who was recalled to the Indian side after his ban was lifted, could make the cut at the expense of Vijay Shankar. In both games of the series, the Indian quicks have also made inroads into the New Zealand middle-order before the 10th over which allowed the spinners to dominate.

New Zealand, on the other hand, looked out of sorts in their own backyard. Both batters and bowlers seemed struggling to deliver when needed. Experienced players like Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Trent boult and Tim Southee were also struggling to make their mark. In the bowling department, taking wickets in the middle overs has been a problem and they might include Mitchell Santner into the playing XI in place of Colin de Grandhomme

The hosts, who inflicted a 0-4 whitewash on India last time, could face more misery if they don't immediately pull up their socks.

Ind vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Score

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
26.5
4

Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor

FOUR.

26.4
2

Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor

2 runs.

26.3
0

Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor

No run.

26.2
0

Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor

The batsman defends it from within the crease.

26.1
4

Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor

FOUR! Cheekily done. On a length outside off, Taylor opens the bat-face late and dabs it very fine. Kuldeep Yadav is stationed there but cannot get there!

26.1
1
wd

Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor

WIDE. A wild bouncer outside off, Taylor looks to pull but then bails out.

!

Hardik Pandya is back on. 5-0-9-0 so far.

25.6
0

Kuldeep Yadav to Tom Latham

Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

25.5
2

Kuldeep Yadav to Tom Latham

Down the leg side, tickled fine for a couple again. 100 UP FOR NEW ZEALAND.

25.4
2

Kuldeep Yadav to Tom Latham

Another misfield. Kedar Jadhav this time. A short ball, Latham pulls it towards short mid-wicket where Kedar Jadhav fumbles and allows a couple.

