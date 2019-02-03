Team India's confidence was jolted by some incisive swing bowling in challenging conditions in Hamilton but the jolted visitors will gain confidence from Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return as they aim to finish the five-match One-day International (ODI) series against New Zealand with a win. On the other hand, having already lost the series, the hosts will look to build on their dominant performance in the fourth ODI and finish the five-match series on a high in Wellington on Sunday. India were bowled out for 92, their lowest total in New Zealand on Thursday. With Virat Kohli rested, and after both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fell early, India's middle order crumbled under pressure. India's most experienced ODI player was out with hamstring injury during last two matches and his return couldn't have been timed better after their inexplicable collapse for 92 in Hamilton. A 4-1 margin will look much better than 3-2 but it will be easier said than done at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The windy condition here could just be the shot that Trent Boult would need as he again marks his run-up. And that's where Dhoni's presence will be a factor in that middle order which still isn't rock solid if skipper Virat Kohli isn't around. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

08:19 IST: Matt Henry bowls a maiden over. India are 22/4 in 11 overs.

08:16 IST: FOUR! Beautifully timed through the mid wicket for a boundary. Vijay Shankar gets off to the mark in style.

08:14 IST: Vijay Shankar comes to the crease.

08:13 IST: WICKET! Beautiful delivery by Trent Boult. He castles MS Dhoni for one to claim his second wicket. India are 18/4 in 9.3 overs.

08:08 IST: MS Dhoni is safe! New Zealand lose their review. The HawkEye shows the ball was missing leg stump.

08:06 IST: Review time! MS Dhoni is the man in question.

08:04 IST: End of the over! Trent Boult follows it up with a maiden over. India are 17/3 in eight overs.

08:02 IST: MS Dhoni comes to bat at number five.

08:00 IST: WICKET! Lovely catch from Mitchell Santner. Young man Shubman Gill departs for seven. Matt Henry claims his second wickets. India are in deep trouble, 17 for three in seven overs.

07:57 IST: FOUR! Stylish shot. Shubman Gill plays a glorious straight drive to get quick runs for India.

07:56 IST: Ambati Rayudu comes to the crease.

07:54 IST: WICKET! Trent Boult claims his first wicket, removes Shikhar Dhawan for six. New Zealand send India's opening pair back to the pavilion. Boult dismissed Dhawan for fourth time in the five-match series.

07:50 IST: Shubman Gill successfully survives the fifth over by Matt Henry. India are 10 for one with Shikhar Dhawan at the other end.

07:48 IST: Shubman Gill comes to the crease. He made his debut in the fourth ODI in Hamilton.

07:46 IST: WICKET! India lose their skipper. Rohit Sharma departs for 2. Matt Henry strikes early for New Zealand, leave India at 8/1 in 4.1 overs. He lost his wicket for seven runs in the fourth ODI and India were wrapped up for 92.

07:42 IST: FOUR! A little deflection from Shikhar Dhawan helps the ball roll down to fine leg for four. India get their first boundary, reach eight without loss after 3.2 overs.

07:38 IST: End of the over! Trent Boult starts with a maiden over. India are one without loss after two overs.

07:36 IST: A huge appeal for LBW against Rohit Sharma falls on deaf ears.

07:30 IST: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle to start India's proceedings. Matt Henry to open the attack for New Zealand.

07:25 IST: "We were looking to have a bowl first, to take a bit out from the surface if possible. Obviously, it's a good surface prepared for two games," Kane Williamson says at the toss.

07:20 IST: "Seems a good pitch, might have some moisture but we want to test ourselves in such situations. After the humiliating looss the other day, we want to put up a bigger show," Rohit Sharma says after winning the toss.

07:10 IST: India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

07:06 IST: New Zealand Playing XI: Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult



07:02 IST: TOSS! India win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand. MS Dhoni is back, he comes in the place of Dinesh Karthik. Mohammed Shami and Vijay Shankar replace Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav respectively for the final ODI. For New Zealand, Colin Munro comes in the place of injured Martin Guptill.

06:55 IST: Either Shubman Gill or Dinesh Karthik will have to sit out if MS Dhoni returns to the team. The 19-year-old Gill made nine runs on his debut, while Karthik was dismissed for zero in the third ODI in Hamilton.

06:50 IST: Wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, who missed last two ODIs, is expected to play the fifth ODI against New Zealand. Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar, at the pre-match conference, confirmed that Dhoni is fit and available for the game.

06:40 IST: Hello and welcome to out live coverage of the fifth and final Test of the five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand in Wellington.

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Dhoni is fit and available for the game. Dhoni's calmness in anchoring the innings will be priceless and young Shubman Gill might make the way in the playing XI as the World Cup preparations hit full swing. The Hamilton match was an eye opener where Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik failed to prove a point that they can stand up and be counted if Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fail on a given day with Kohli also not around. With the three-match T20I series ahead and also the World Cup round the corner, India will have to address this weakness to ensure that their much-vaunted batting doesn't crumble on an odd day when the condition aids swing bowling in England. Rohit has already described it as ''one of the worst batting performances" by the team and he would like to lead by example by quickly getting over the disappointment with another fiery opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday. Having returned from provisional suspension post his loose talk on a TV chat show, Hardik Pandya gave ample display of his importance in the ODI team and he will look to continue to deliver.