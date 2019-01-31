Rohit Sharma will be eager to make his 200th appearance for India a memorable one with a solid performance against a below-par New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Thursday. With the series already sealed, Rohit, who has a good record as stand-in captain and has three double hundreds in ODIs to his credit, would aim to tighten the noose around New Zealand in what could be another batting friendly track at Seddon Park. A 4-0 lead will be India's biggest series win (across formats) in their 52 years of touring New Zealand having first visited the country back in 1967. For India, the two remaining matches give the side an ideal platform to once again test the bench strength and give the younger men a feel of match situations. The status of MS Dhoni's hamstring injury is not known but according to team sources, there is nothing much to worry about. A decision on Dhoni's availability will be taken before the toss. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand 4th ODI, straight from Seddon Park.

08:28 IST: Hardik Pandya comes to the crease.

08:26 IST: WICKET! Caught and bowled. End of Shubman Gill's resistance. Trent Boult claims his third wicket to get the 19-year-old batsman for nine runs. India are still 33 for five in 12 overs.

08:21 IST: Kedar Jadhav comes to bat at number six.

08:19 IST: WICKET! Soft dismissal. Colin de Grandhomme claims his second wicket in the same over, removes Dinesh Karthik for zero. He had scored an unbeaten 38-run knock in the third ODI to power India to victory.

08:17 IST: Dinesh Karthik comes to the crease.

08:16 IST: WICKET! What a catch! Martin Guptill takes a stunning catch as Colin de Grandhomme dismisses Ambati Rayudu for zero. India are 33 for three in 10.2 overs.

08:14 IST: 10 overs gone! India are 32 for two with Shubman Gill (9*) trying to settle early for India.

08:10 IST: Shubman Gill gets a nasty blow on his head from a short pitched delivery by Trent Boult. Indian physio is out in the middle to check if the batsman is fine.

08:06 IST: FOUR! Shubman Gill gets off to the mark with a boundary. He perfectly times the good length ball, flicks it away to the square leg for four.

08:05 IST: Ambati Rayudu comes to bat at number four.

08:04 IST: WICKET! Caught and bowled! Trent Boult claims his second wicket, dismisses Rohit Sharma for seven in his 200th ODI for India. The visitors are 23 for two in eight overs.

07:59 IST: No runs from Shubman Gill in first five balls. Matt Henry concedes just one run. India are 22 for one in seven overs.

07:55 IST: Young batting sensation Shubman Gill comes to the crease.

07:53 IST: WICKET! Trent Boult strikes early to get Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian opener departs for 13. Boult traps Dhawan LBW with a beautiful delivery. Dhawan had a chat with Rohit Sharma but didn't opt for a review.

07:46 IST: Trent Boult bowls an economical over. Just two runs off it. India are 19 without loss in four overs.

07:41 IST: SIX! Maximum for Shikhar Dhawan. He plays an upper cut to loft the shortish ball over the slip cordon for a six. India are 16 without loss in 2.3 overs.

07:39 IST: FOUR! Matt Henry bowls too wide of the off stump and Shikhar Dhawan deflects it for a quick boundary.

07:35 IST: Trent Boult to bowl from the other end.

07:34 IST: End of the over! India are three without loss after the first over.

ODI No. 200 @ImRo45 becomes the 14th Indian to play 200 ODIs#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/XtnsurvwPK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2019

07:30 IST: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle to start India's proceedings. Matt Henry to open the attack for New Zealand.

07:24 IST: "We would have batted first anyway, the motivation is high and it's important to give your best when you wear the India colours," says Rohit Sharma at the toss.

07:18 IST: "Looks like a good surface, hopefully, some dew will come later. The stats suggest it's a chasing ground, we need to take some early wickets," says Kane Williamson after winning the toss.

07:12 IST: New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

07:07 IST: India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

New Zealand win the toss and elect to bowl first in the 4th ODI against #TeamIndia #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/b1BBppQVdp — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2019

07:02 IST: TOSS! New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl in Hamilton. India are playing with two changes - Shubman Gill comes in place of Virat Kohli and Khaleel Ahmed replaces Mohammed Shami.

06:55 IST: MS Dhoni also missed the third ODI due to a hamstring injury. India won the match by seven wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

06:50 IST: Shubman Gill, 19-year-old batsman from Punjab, is set to make his debut as he received his Team India cap from MS Dhoni.

06:45 IST: Rohit Sharma will play his 200th One Day International match for India in Hamilton and lead the team in the absence of Virat Kohli. Kohli has been rested for the remaining two ODIs and three-match T20 International series.

06:40 IST: Hello and welcome to out live coverage of the fourth ODI of the five-match series between India and New Zealand in Hamilton.

In case Dhoni is available and the team management avoids tinkering with the combination, he will walk in as Virat Kohli's replacement. Kohli has been rested for the remiander of the tour. However, if the visitors opt for a like-for-like replacement, then Indian fans could get a glimpse of the immensely talented Shubman Gill in the senior team jersey.

Billed as one for the future, many experts have found a striking similarity in the 19-year-old Gill's strokes with the ones that Kohli plays effortlessly. "I wasn't even 10 percent of what he (Shubman) is, when I was 19," Kohli had said after India's series win in Mount Maunganui.