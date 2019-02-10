Rohit Sharma's team will be aiming to become the first Indian unit to win a T20 International (T20I) series in New Zealand when the two sides clash in the third and final match in Hamilton on Sunday. The past three months have been quite memorable for the Indian cricket team as they won their first Test and bilateral One-day International (ODI) series in Australia followed by the biggest ODI series win in New Zealand. A first T20I series victory in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for Team India, who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn Down Under. With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for in the decider which promises to be a cracker of a contest with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing. India will do well to remember the nightmare that they endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where they were shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult. However, Sunday will be a different day and there can't be a bigger motivation than winning yet another series in challenging overseas conditions. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, straight from Seddon Park, Hamilton.

12:49 IST: FOUR! A very skillful shot by Tim Seifert. He pulls it away to the backward square leg for a boundary. It concludes the fourth over, New Zealand are 38 without loss.

12:47 IST: SIX! Wonderful shot. Tim Seifert plays a premeditated sweep shot to guide the ball across the fence at fine leg for maximum.

12:46 IST: FOUR! In the air... But Tim Seifert is safe and gets quick runs for his team. Vijay Shankar misses a stunning catch.

12:45 IST: End of the over! Thanks to the consistent yorkers by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India are now back on track. Just three runs from the over. New Zealand are 22/0 in 3 overs.

12:41 IST: Colin Munro calls for a change of willow. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's toe-crushing yorker has surely disturbed the batsman.

12:37 IST: FOUR! Excellent execution. Tim Seifert waits for the delivery and punches it nicely through the cover region to get his first boundary.

12:35 IST: Khaleel Ahmed to bowl from the other end.

12:34 IST: End of the over! 11 runs from the first over by Bhuvneshwar. New Zealand are off to a confident start in the series decider.

12:32 IST: SIX! Colin Munro gets off to the mark with a 71m six. He lifts a shortish delivery by Bhuvneshwar Kumar over the long-on to get the maximum.

12:30 IST: Tim Seifert and Colin Munro are out in the middle to start New Zealand proceedings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the attack for India.

12:24 IST: "Looks like a pretty good surface. It's important to the job first up. In T20 cricket, to take wickets is really important. We have to assess conditions," Kane Williamson says at the toss.

12:16 IST: "We didn't have a great result the last time we played here. The boys are looking really good. It's a big game - decider. The combination we play with allows us to chase as we bat deep. We have a good record chasing scores in the past," Rohit Sharma says after winning the toss.

12:12 IST: India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed

12:06 IST: New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert (w), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Captain @ImRo45 calls it right at the toss and elects to bowl first in the series decider #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/oknkxbex7J — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2019

12:00 IST: Time for toss! India win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand in Hamilton. For India, Kuldeep Yadav comes in place of Yuzvendra Chahal. Blair Tickner is set to make his T20I debut for New Zealand. He replaces Lockie Ferguson in the playing eleven.

11:45 IST: Rohit Sharma is just two sixes away from becoming the highest six-hitter in T20 International cricket. He has 102 sixes to his name, while West Indies' Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill are on top with 103 sixes each.

Kasperek has done it! @BCCIWomen gave it a good go, scoring 13 runs but it wasn't enough and the WHITE FERNS win by two runs! Incredible finish and the WHITE FERNS take the series 3-0!



NZC LIVE CARD | https://t.co/eOJCqefPwv #NZvIND #culturescombined pic.twitter.com/J9pfCaICek — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 10, 2019

11:35 IST: Before the start of the men's clash, New Zealand women outclassed India by two runs in the third T20I to sweep the series 3-0. Smriti Mandhana smashed 86 runs but failed to drive her team past the victory line. India were restricted to 159/4 in the chase of 162 runs.

We're back at the Seddon Park for the series decider #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/CJORsbIUa3 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2019

11:30 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final T20I of the three-match series between India and New Zealand in Hamilton.

India played the same XI in the first two games and in all likelihood, will maintain continuity unless there are some niggles.

In case the team management gives change a thought, it could be a like for like replacement with Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of Yuzvendra Chahal as the wrist spinner. However, a look at India's T20 playing XIs will indicate that Chahal has been their preferred shortest format bowler on most occasions.

The Indian bowling unit will look to replicate their good show from the last match where they found their rhythm after a pasting in the opener from Tim Seifert.