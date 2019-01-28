The Indian cricket team is on a four-match winning streak in One-Day Internationals (ODI) and will look continue its good form against an under-performing New Zealand in the third game of the five-match ODI series on Monday. India won the final two ODIs against Australia and have won the opening two ODIs vs hosts New Zealand. A win on Monday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will help India seal the series by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead. The Kiwis will be raring to make an impression against the No.2-ranked ODI team in the world and keep the series alive. The focus will not only be on India winning the series but also on Hardik Pandya and whether or not he will immediately be included in the playing XI. Pandya was suspended after his comments on a popular TV chat show drew a lot of criticism from all quarters. The BCCI temporarily lifted the suspension on Hardik Pandya, which paved the way for the all-rounder to make his way to New Zealand for the limited-over series. For skipper Virat Kohli, this will be his final match of this tour to New Zealand, having been rested from the final two ODIs and the following Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The Indian captain will be hoping to sign off on a high with a series-clinching win. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, straight from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

09:26 IST: Boundary! Ross Taylor is now looking to make adjustments, build momentum, plays the delivery from Hardik Pandya late to find the fence towards third man.

09:23 IST: 100 up for New Zealand in 25.5 overs. Six runs from Kuldeep Yadav over, New Zealand 101/3 in 26 overs.

09:15 IST: Boundary! Tom Latham manages to get the bottom edge from Kuldeep Yadav's delivery, sweeps it fine, a bit of sloppy fielding from Ambati Rayudu in the deep will allow him pick four runs. New Zealand's first boundary after 12th over.

09:11 IST: In the air, just falls short of Mohammed Shami after Tom Latham failed to pick the short delivery well. Four runs from the over, New Zealand 84 for three after 23 overs.

09:07 IST: Mohammed Shami has been brought back to attack. He will bowl the 23rd over with Ross Taylor on strike. India are clearly looking for a breakthrough!

09:01 IST: Good running from Tom Latham, will allow him collect a couple of the last delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal's over. New Zealand 75 for three after 21 overs.

08:58 IST: Three runs from the over by Hardik Pandya. New Zealand 70 for three after 20 overs.

08:54 IST: Five runs from the Yuzvendra Chahal over, New Zealand 67 for three. Tom Latham and Ross Taylor are playing carefully here, not taking much risks. Hardik Pandya to bowl from other end.

08:41 IST: WICKET! What a catch from Hardik Pandya, Kane Williamson departs for 28. He was looking a bit frustrated out there, Yuzvendra Chahal gets the breakthrough. New Zealand 59/3 in 16.2 overs.

08:39 IST: New Zealand dealing in singles at the moment, boundaries have seemed to dried up. Just a single from the Hardik Pandya over, 59/2 in 16 overs.

08:31 IST: Tidy over from Hardik Pandya, four runs from it. New Zealand 55 for two after 14 overs.

08:26 IST: Good start for Kuldeep Yadav, just a single off it. New Zealand 51 for two after 13 overs. Hardik Pandya to bowl from the other end.

08:22 IST: Boundary from the willow of Kane Williamson and that brings up 50 runs on board for New Zealand in the 12th over. Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack.

08:18 IST: Good start for Hardik Pandya, only one run from his first over. New Zealand 43 for two after 11 overs.

08:14 IST: Boundary! Kane Williamson goes on the backfoot, punches the delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal to find the fence towards extra cover. Hardik Pandya to bowl from the other end.

08:11 IST: First bowling change for India, Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought into the attack with Ross Taylor on strike.

08:08 IST: Boundary! Scrambled seam from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson plays a lovely straight drive off it to find the fence. New Zealand are scoring at a little over 4 runs per over at the moment.

08:06 IST: Tidy over from Mohammed Shami, just two runs from it. New Zealand 29 for two after 8 overs.

07:56 IST: WICKET! Martin Guptill was looking to go for a drive, gets a snick off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the ball ends up into the gloves of Dinesh Karthik. New Zealand 26/2 in 6.1 overs.

07:53 IST: Boundary! Kane Williamson punches it through the covers, beautiful to watch, to hit Mohammed Shami's delivery for four runs.

07:50 IST: Boundary! Bhuvneshwar Kumar balls on to the pads to Martin Guptill, he decides to go over the top, no fielder there and the ball will race away to the fence. New Zealand 22/1 after 5 overs.

07:49 IST: SIX! Martin Guptill uses the angle on the delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar well, times it to perfection. First maximum for the hosts.

07:47 IST: Kane Williamson gets off the mark with a single from Mohammed Shami. Good over from India, only one run from it. New Zealand 11 for one after 4 overs.

07:42 IST: Maiden over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. New Zealand 10 for one after 3 overs.

07:37 IST: WICKET! Colin Munro (7) attempts to drive the delivery from Mohammed Shami, gets a thick edge which ends straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at first slip. New Zealand 10 for 1 after 2 overs. Kane Williamson steps in to bat.

07:36 IST: Edged and did not carry to Dinesh Karthik! Colin Munro survives a scare, third man will cut it and keep it to a single for the Kiwis.

07:35 IST: Boundary! Colin Munro decides to take on Mohammed Shami, hits the length delivery straight down the ground to pick up the first four of the match.

07:32 IST: New Zealand have started well, with the running between the wickets, 4/0 after 1 over. Mohammed Shami will share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the other end.

07:30 IST: New Zealand's innings underway! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Martin Guptill, he gets off the mark with a quick single off the first ball.

07:05 IST: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

07:01 IST: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss, opts to bat.

07:00 IST: Here's how the pitch looks like ahead of the all-important clash.

06:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the third ODI between India and New Zealand.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have looked clueless against India's wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have accounted for 12 of the 20 wickets to fall in the first two ODIs. Kuldeep has looked the most menacing, claiming two four-wicket hauls in the first two ODIs, while Chahal returned with two wickets each in both the matches. Seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami also have done a good job, getting crucial breakthroughs for the team. India's batting too has complemented the bowlers, looking rock solid in both the games with Shikhar Dhawan's return to form lending the team the much-needed support at the top. Dhawan scored an unbeaten 75 in the first ODI and followed it up with a 67-ball 66 in the second game. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who registered a rare failure in the opening ODI, too entertained the crowd here with a strokeful 87 en route his 14th century stand with opening partner Dhawan. Skipper Kohli has also looked in good nick, while Ambati Rayudu seems to have found his mojo back with a 49-ball 47 on Saturday. An ageless MS Dhoni too continued his rampaging run with yet another unbeaten 33-ball 48 to take India past the 300-mark, while Kedar Jadhav has also grabbed the role of a finisher with both hands.