Following an 80-run defeat in the series opener, India will hope to come back stronger against New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. After suffering their biggest loss in T20Is in terms of runs on Wednesday, India don't have a lot of time to introspect with just 24 hours separating the two games. It was the kind of day when nothing went right for India who let New Zealand amass 219 before surrendering meekly in the steep chase. Opener Tim Seifert took the Indian bowlers to cleaners with a 43-ball 84 and visitors must have a plan to contain him on Friday. Not even the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar was spared as he, alongside Hardik Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed, leaked 12 runs an over. The lack of fight in the run chase was a big disappointment for the famed Indian batting line-up. Despite having eight batsmen in the eleven, India lost by 80 runs in Wellington. "As a team, we have been good at chasing down targets which is why we play with eight batsmen. We believe that whatever the target is in front of us we can chase it down, but we just couldn't do it tonight," said a disappointed skipper Rohit Sharma. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

12:10 IST: WICKET! Krunal Pandya claims his third wicket. Huge wicket for India. New Zealand skipper departs for 20 runs.

12:05 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl from the other end.

12:04 IST: Ross Taylor comes to the crease.

12:03 IST: It was a controversial decision by the umpire as the HotSpot showed an inside edge. Unluckily, New Zealand have lost their three batsmen and a review too in first six overs.

12:00 IST: WICKET! New Zealand lose their third wickets as Daryl Mitchell departs for 1 run. That brings an end to a highly successful first over by Krunal Pandya. He claimed two wickets and conceded just three runs in it. New Zealand are 43/3 in six overs.

11:57 IST: Daryl Mitchell comes to the crease.

11:56 IST: WICKET! Krunal Pandya strikes in his first over. Colin Munro departs for 12 runs as Rohit Sharma takes an impressive catch.

11:55 IST: FOUR! Excellent use of feet by Kane Williamson. He plays a beautiful on drive to get his second boundary of the over.

11:52 IST: FOUR! Kane Williamson plays a cut shot and the ball goes past the wicket-keeper for a cheeky boundary.

11:51 IST: Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.

11:50 IST: FOUR! Well placed shot by Kane Williamson. He pushes the ball gently to deep backward point to get a boundary.

11:48 IST: SIX! A six from the moment he hit it. The classy shot from Colin Munro gets him some quick runs and takes New Zealand to 25/1 in 3.4 overs.

11:45 IST: Kane Williamson comes to the crease.

11:43 IST: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes after conceding a boundary and a six. Tim Seifert departs for 12. The dangerous wicketkeeper-batsman had scored 84 runs in New Zealand's 80-run win over India in Wellington.

11:42 IST: SIX! Tim Seifert crunches it to the long on for a six. It takes New Zealand to 15/0 in 2.2 overs.

11:41 IST: FOUR! Tim Seifert advances and pulls away the good length ball away to the leg side to get his first boundary.

11:40 IST: Another good over for India. Khaleel Ahmed concedes just two runs. New Zealand are five without loss in 2 overs.

11:36 IST: Khaleel Ahmed to bowl from the other end.

11:35 IST: End of the first over! A good start for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. New Zealand are three without loss after the first over.

11:30 IST: Time Seifert and Colin Munro are out in the middle to start New Zealand's proceedings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the attack for India.

11:18 IST: "I know we lost the last game, but chasing has been our strength. We have spoken about what we need to do with bat and ball. Hopefully we can get a win today," Rohit Sharma says at the toss.

11:10 IST: "Usually a good batting surface here. It's always a great opportunity to play against India," Kane Williamson says after winning the toss.

11:07 IST: India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (w), Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav

11:04 IST: New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert (w), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

11:02 IST: TOSS! New Zealand win toss, opt to bat against India in Auckland. Both the teams are unchanged for the second T20I.

10:57 IST: The hosts are already 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series, thanks to an emphatic 80-run win in the series opener on Wednesday.

Blair Tickner joins the squad today at @edenparknz. Going through some drills on the Outer Oval and breaking a training stump in the process. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/AkcZTWc6We — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 8, 2019

10:49 IST: Uncapped fast bowler Blair Tickner has joined the New Zealand squad for the second T20I.

10:38 IST: Ahead of the start of the men's clash, India women's cricket team suffered a four-wicket defeat and lost the three-match T20I series to New Zealand women 0-2 with a match to go.

Welcome to the Eden Park for our 2nd T20I against New Zealand #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/wH4iE8UcVn — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2019

10:30 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 International between India and New Zealand at the Eden Park.

Rohit Sharma would like to lead from the front after scoring just one run on Wednesday and a significant contribution will also be expected from Rishabh Pant, who is in the running for a World Cup berth. He could not do much in Wellington, getting four off 9 balls before spinner Mitchell Santner bowled him with a fast yorker.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was promoted to number three and did alright with a 18-ball 27. It remains to be seen if he gets another shot at the same position or the team brings in Shubman Gill, who would be desperate to perform after the two failures in ODIs.