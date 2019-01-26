India clinched the first ODI in Napier convincingly, thanks to a Shikhar Dhawan masterclass. Now the entire Indian set-up is headed to Mount Maunganui, eyeing a 2-0 lead in the five-match One-day International series versus New Zealand. In Napier, the New Zealand batsmen looked all at sea against India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in their own backyard following a fiery spell from pacer Mohammad Shami. The hosts seemed rusty against a team coming off a historic tour of Australia and know beating an in-form India will be steep climb at the Bay Oval. Before the sun stopped play for more than 30 minutes in the series-opener, the Indian bowlers made merry with Kuldeep and Chahal sharing six wickets. The two wrist-spinners usually hunt in a pack and would be itching to have another go at the Black Caps. India are yet to finalise their middle-order ahead of the World Cup but are unlikely to tinker much with the playing eleven after just one game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

09:02 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan deflects it comfortable through the fine leg for a boundary.

08:58 IST: Trent Boult is back into the attack and Rohit Sharma welcomes his with consecutive boundaries.

08:56 IST: End of the over! Back-to-back boundaries conclude 21 overs.

08:55 IST: FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan scores his 27th ODI half-century off 53 balls. Shikhar Dhawan takes a double to reach the 50-mark, propels India to 116 without loss.

08:53 IST: 20 overs gone, India are 111 without loss in Mount Maunganui.

08:50 IST: SIX! Rohit Sharma hits it up over the top of the head of Lockie Ferguson at fine leg for a six.

08:46 IST: This is 14th century stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in ODI cricket.

08:42 IST: FIFTY! Rohit Sarma scores his 38th ODI half-century off 62 balls. He scored six boundaries and two sixes to reach the fifty-mark at Bay Oval. And that brings up 100 for Team India.

08:37 IST: End of the over! Just three runs from the over by Ish Sodhi. India are 93 without loss in 17 overs.

08:33 IST: Not out! The front foot of Rohit Sharma remained in the crease when Tom Latham stumped.

08:32 IST: Rohit Sharma stumped?

08:25 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan guides this one through the fine leg for a boundary. Both the openers look in good touch.

08:24 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan deflects it over the top of Martin Guptil for a boundary at deep backward point.

08:22 IST: SIX! Ish Sodhi bowls a short length delivery and Rohit Sharma pulls it over the mid-wicket for a six. India are 72/0 in 12.4 overs.

08:17 IST: Colin de Grandhomme to bowl from the other end. He last played an ODI for New Zealand in November 2018, against Pakistan in Dubai. Can he give the Blackcaps a much-needed breakthrough?

08:15 IST: Ish Sodhi concedes five runs in his first over. India reach 61 without loss in 11 overs.

08:13 IST: Ish Sodhi comes into the attack.

08:10 IST: FOUR! Both the Indian openers have figured out the surface too good for batting today. This time, Rohit Sharma impresses with a punch over the covers for four.

08:08 IST: FOUR! Fifty up for India in nine overs. Shikhar Dhawan plays it with full face of the bat and drives it down the the ground for a boundary.

08:05 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma picks it up a bit late but beautifully to send it across the boundary rope at fine leg.

08:02 IST: FOUR! Cracking shot from Shikhar Dhawan. A boundary from the moment he hit it. Doug Bracewell bowls it too wide of the off-stump and Dhawan smashes it into the gap for an impressive boundary.

07:59 IST: 2 runs! In the air... but safe. Diving Martin Guptill fails to take the catch at mid-wicket and India get a double. The visitors are 34 without loss in seven overs.

07:57 IST: Ferguson starts with an absolute ripper. It was a brilliant yorker that just misses the off-stump.

07:56 IST: Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack.

07:55 IST: FOUR! It was a short wide from Doug Bracewell and Rohit Sharma pulls it for a boundary. Just four runs from the over.

07:51 IST: End of the over! India are 27 without loss after five overs. Rohit Sharma (13*) and Shikhar Dhawan (12*) have given India a confident start at Bay Oval.

07:49 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan gets some quick runs for the team. He had scored an unbeaten knock of 75 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand in Napier.

07:45 IST: FOUR! Lovely shot. Rohit Sharma smashes it through the covers to get his third boundary.

07:41 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma hits it with a straight bat and the quick outfield gifts him a boundary. India are 15/0 in 2.2 overs.

07:39 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan concludes the over with a boundary. He deflects it down the leg side for quick runs, India reach 11 without loss after first over.

07:34 IST: Rohit Sharma edged again but the ball falls just short of Martin Guptill at second slip. Lucky Indian opener survives the first over by Trent Boult.

07:31 IST: Rohit Sharma EDGED! But FOUR! India get bonus runs on the first ball and New Zealand miss a big chance. Rohit gets off to the mark with a boundary, takes India to 4/0 in 0.1 overs.

07:30 IST: Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle to start India's proceedings at Bay Oval. Trent Boult to open the attack for New Zealand.

07:28 IST: We are ready for the live action.

07:20 IST: "It's going to be a fair-surface. Hopefully, we can get something out of it first up. We have been playing good cricket. We have had some great games here. There is a lot of cricket, it's important to do the job with the ball in hand and then come back later to chase it down," says Kane Williamson at the toss.

07:15 IST: "We need to strengthen - put runs on the board. Ask bowlers to defend on dimensions which aren't regular for us. We need to know how to use the wind. We need to be smart about the areas we are going to hit. It's about giving ourselves a different challenge. We need to execute our plans," says Virat Kohli after winning the toss.

07:10 IST: India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

07:06 IST: New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

07:02 IST: TOSS! India win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui​. India are unchanged while New Zealand are playing Ish Sodhi and Colin de Grandhomme in place of Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee respectively.

06:50 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Hardik Pandya has left to join the squad in New Zealand after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) revoked the interim suspension on him and KL Rahul but most likely, he will be available only third ODI onwards. The team management played pace all-rounder Vijay Shankar at McClean Park but depending on the conditions, it can bring back Ravindra Jadeja. Ambati Rayudu, who scored an unbeaten 13 off 23 on Wednesday, is expected to get another opportunity following a not-so-productive run in the ODIs against Australia. For India, the biggest plus to come out of the first ODI was Shikhar Dhawan regaining some form with the bat following a lean run in Australia.

The southpaw scored an unbeaten 75 in the team's comprehensive win and in the circumstances, it was a crucial knock. More changes can be expected in the eleven after Kohli takes a break following the third ODI on January 28, creating an opening for the likes of Shubman Gill to make their India debut. New Zealand won the previous home series against India 4-0 but could be heading towards a reverse if they don't up their game. It seemed captain Kane Williamson was batting on another surface as the batsmen struggled at the other end.