New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Kuldeep Yadav Claims Career-Best T20I Rank Despite India's Series Loss In New Zealand

Updated: 11 February 2019 13:34 IST

Kuldeep Yadav placed second in the ICC T20I bowling rankings.

Kuldeep Yadav Claims Career-Best T20I Rank Despite India
Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets in the series decider against New Zealand. © Twitter

Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets in the third and final T20 International against New Zealand that India lost by four runs to suffer a 1-2 series defeat in Hamilton on Sunday. However, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved one place up to claim a career-best second position in the latest T20I bowlers' rankings, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday. After missing the first two matches of the three-T20I series, the 24-year-old spinner dismissed New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro in the series decider and reaped immediate dividends.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan continued to lead the ICC T20I bowling rankings. 

Mitchell Santner rejoiced in New Zealand's T20I series win that came after 1-4 routing in the five-match ODI series. Spinner Santner climbed four places up to enter the top ten rankings.

Santner is placed 10th, while India's Krunal Pandya advanced 39 places to seal a career-best 58th rank.

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee is another notable gainer in the list as he climbed seven places to rank 30th.

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim made a remarkable jump of five places to reach the fourth position. Recently, Pakistan also suffered a 1-2 series defeat to South Africa in the United Arab Emirates.

In the batsmen's chart, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan progressed to seventh and 11th position respectively after scoring some vital knocks in New Zealand.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is just one place behind Dhawan in the ICC T20I batsman rankings. Ross Taylor and Tim Seifert moved up to 51st and 83rd position respectively after impressive batting show in the three-match rubber.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam continued to lead the ICC T20I batsmen rankings after scoring 151 runs in the series while Hussain Talat gained 19 places to reach 56th position after aggregating 98 runs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav New Zealand vs India Cricket International Cricket Council
Highlights
  • India lost the series decider to New Zealand on Sunday
  • Kuldeep moved one place up to claim a career-best second position
  • He missed the first two matches of the three-T20I series
