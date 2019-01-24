Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan played important roles to help India clinch an emphatic victory over New Zealand in the first One-day International (ODI) on Wednesday in Napier. Virat Kohli narrowly missed out on another half-century, scoring 45 runs while Shikhar Dhawan notched up an unbeaten 75 to help India chase down the target in the 35th over. After the win, Virat Kohli shared a picture with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on his Instagram story, saying "moments with her."

While Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a picture with his daughter and captioned it, "Happiness is father and daughter time...#Daughters #lifelines."

Photo Credit: Instagram

After the Test series triumph in Australia, Kohli was accompanied by Anushka for the ongoing tour in New Zealand.

Anushka was also seen arriving at the Auckland airport with team India earlier as fans greeted them with a loud cheer.

Kohli has however been rested from the last two ODIs and Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand considering his workload in the last few months.

New Zealand will host India for the second ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

After the ODI series, New Zealand will host India for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series starting on February 6 in Wellington.