Check Out Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni's New Wheels In New Zealand. Watch

If MS Dhoni is fond of two-wheelers, Virat Kohli has a soft corner for swanky cars. But there's some sort of a vehicle both of them have developed a common love for. On Wednesday, after India clinched the first One-day International vs New Zealand in Napier , Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were spotted riding the segway, which obviously made them seem cooler. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Twiytter, both Dhoni and Kohli can be seen enjoying a good time on the segway in Napier. The tweet reads, "Post-game shenanigans courtesy @msdhoni & @imVkohli. This looks fun."

Earlier on Wednesday, India crushed New Zealand in the first ODI but a bizarre and unprecedented sun-induced interruption overshadowed the on-field action. Entering the five-match rubber following maiden Test and ODI series triumphs in Australia, India signalled their intent with a clinical display, which saw them chase down a revised target of 156 by eight wickets in 34.5 overs. The Duckworth-Lewis method came into the picture for an interruption which was not caused by rain for the first time.

On a near-perfect day, the only thing that didn't go their way was the toss. But India made light of that by bowling out the home team for a paltry 157 in 38 overs. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler, returning figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while seamer Mohammed Shami finished with an excellent 3/19 in six overs. There were also two wickets for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain Kane Williamson top-scored for the hosts with 64 off 81 balls. In response, Shikhar Dhawan began the innings with a flurry of boundaries, eventually finishing as the top-scorer with 75 off 103 balls.