 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill Deserves To Play The Rest Of New Zealand Series, Says Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 30 January 2019 14:26 IST

Shubman Gill is carded to replace Virat Kohli in the 4th ODI against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill Deserves To Play The Rest Of New Zealand Series, Says Sourav Ganguly
Shubman Gill scored 372 runs and helped India lift the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. © AFP

Shubman Gill, who scored 372 runs and helped India lift the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, is ready for the big stage, according to Sourav Ganguly. The former India skipper believes that uncapped batsman Shubman Gill deserves a chance and should play the rest of the matches in New Zealand. "I think they should play Shubman Gill," Ganguly told India.TV in a post-match chat show. "He certainly deserves a chance in the team. He should play the rest of the series. Who knows, India might get another good player for the World Cup."

Shubman Gill, during his first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018, scored 203 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The 19-year-old, who plays for his state side Punjab, also made his mark in the Ranji Trophy with a 328-ball 268 against Tamil Nadu.

"Virat Kohli has also said that he didn't bat like Gill when he was his age, which is a great thing to say for a captain," Ganguly added.

Virat Kohli, who will not be available for the rest of New Zealand tour, admitted that he will go on a break in a 'relaxed mood' as he has immense confidence in India's bench strength.

"I think there are some outstanding talents. We saw Prithvi Shaw grab the opportunity with both hands. Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19," Kohli said at the post-match conference.

"So, that's the confidence that they carry and it's great for Indian cricket, the standard keeps going up and the guys coming in can make those impact performances straightaway. And, we are more than happy to give them chances and provide them the space to grow," Kohli added.

Having won the first three One-day Internationals (ODIs) of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand, India have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The fourth ODI will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Shubman Gill Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli New Zealand vs India Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly thinks Shubman Gill is ready for the big stage
  • Virat Kohli will not be available for the rest of New Zealand tour
  • India have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series
Related Articles
Shubman Gill Opens Up About "Warm Welcome" On Chahal TV, Rohit Sharma Turns Cameraman Ahead Of 4th ODI. Watch
Shubman Gill Opens Up About "Warm Welcome" On Chahal TV, Rohit Sharma Turns Cameraman Ahead Of 4th ODI. Watch
4th ODI Preview: Shubman Gill In Focus As India Get Chance To Field Youngsters
4th ODI Preview: Shubman Gill In Focus As India Get Chance To Field Youngsters
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill's Century vs Pakistan At U-19 World Cup Semi-Final Recalled By ICC
"Wasn
"Wasn't Even Ten Per Cent Of That When I Was 19": Virat Kohli In Awe Of Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Gears Up For ODI Series Against New Zealand. Watch
Shubman Gill Gears Up For ODI Series Against New Zealand. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.