New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Name 14-Man Squad For T20I Series Against India

Updated: 30 January 2019 11:44 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Skipper Kane Williamson returns to the squad, having missed the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka.

The three-match T20I series starts in Wellington on February 6. © AFP

New Zealand have named a 14-man squad for the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against India that starts in Wellington on February 6. Skipper Kane Williamson returns to the squad, having missed the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka. Doug Bracewell, who was brought in as a replacement for the injured Jimmy Neesham in the Sri Lanka T20I, has been retained in the squad. However, Henry Nicholls finds no place in the 14-man squad.

Uncapped Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner have earned their maiden New Zealand call-ups after strong performances in the Super Smash, New Zealand's domestic T20 league.

Mitchell scored a 23-ball 61 for Northern Knights against Central Stags and was in solid form for New Zealand A in one-day cricket. Tickner will join the squad for the final T20I as replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who is in contention for the first two matches.

"Both Daryl and Blair have been rewarded for the strong form they've produced in domestic cricket," said Gavin Larsen, the New Zealand selector. "They've been there or thereabouts for most of the season and both featured in our NZ A short-format teams.

"Daryl has shown his value with the bat and also tends to bowl at some tough times for the Knights, and Blair is well-respected among his team-mates and opponents alike as someone who bowls a heavy ball at good pace."

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1 & 2), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner (game 3)

Highlights
  • Uncapped Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner have been included in the squad
  • New Zealand have named a 14-man squad for the T20I series against India
  • Henry Nicholls finds no place in the 14-man squad
