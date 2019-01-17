New Zealand have brought together their strongest possible line-up for the one-day international (ODI) series against India starting in Napier on Wednesday. Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme, who were rested during the 3-0 sweep against Sri Lanka, were named in a 14-man squad for the first three games of the five-match series. Captain Kane Williamson and bowling spearhead Trent Boult, who sat out the Twenty20 against Sri Lanka last Friday, are back in the squad as is Mitchell Santner who made the T20 after being sidelined by injury for 10 months.

India and New Zealand are ranked second and third in the world, and coach Gary Stead said the composition of the squad reflected World Cup planning while also giving themselves the best possible chance of winning the series against Virat Kohli's tourists.

"Our two main priorities have been to select and prepare a squad capable of winning what is shaping as a massive series against India, and gathering as much information as possible ahead of the World Cup," Stead said.

"Tom and Colin are experienced players in this format and will offer quality in their respective roles."

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

India squad for the ODIs against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

India squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed.

(With AFP Inputs)