 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Watch: MS Dhoni's Tip Helps Kuldeep Yadav Dismiss Trent Boult In Napier

Updated: 23 January 2019 13:31 IST

MS Dhoni once again proved the importance of his presence behind the stumps for India.

Watch: MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni once again proved to be crucial for the Indian cricket team. © AFP

MS Dhoni once again proved to be crucial for the Indian cricket team as his guidance helped Kuldeep Yadav dismiss Trent Boult during the first One-day International (ODI) in Napier. Veteran Indian wicket-keeper MS Dhoni read Trent Boult from behind the stumps and immediately asked Kuldeep Yadav to bowl a googly. The video of the incident went viral on social media in which Dhoni can be seen saying, "Yeh aankh bandh karke rokega. Dusra waala daal sakta hai isko." (He is going to block blindly. You can bowl him the other one).

Yadav followed Dhoni's instructions and got rid of Boult for one run. Boult had failed to pick Kuldeep's length and handed a simple catch to Rohit Sharma at first slip.

Apart from the guidance given to Kuldeep, Dhoni was also involved in the stumping of Lockie Ferguson, who was dismissed for a duck.

New Zealand, after opting to bat, could only manage to score 157 runs as Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets for India. Pacer Mohammed Shami also proved to be lethal as he dismissed openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro early before getting rid of Mitchell Santner.

However, during India's chase was stopped temporarily after the 10th over as sunlight hampered Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's view.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team New Zealand vs India Kuldeep Yadav MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni read Trent Boult from behind the stumps
  • He immediately asked Kuldeep Yadav to bowl a googly
  • Yadav followed Dhoni's instructions and got rid of Boult for one run
Related Articles
Sunlight Hampers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan
Sunlight Hampers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan's View, Play Stops In Napier
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 1st ODI: India Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Series Lead
India vs New Zealand, Highlights 1st ODI: India Beat New Zealand By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Series Lead
Ricky Ponting Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant, Compares Him To Adam Gilchrist
Ricky Ponting Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant, Compares Him To Adam Gilchrist
Shubman Gill Gears Up For ODI Series Against New Zealand. Watch
Shubman Gill Gears Up For ODI Series Against New Zealand. Watch
India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni On Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar
India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni On Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Record In New Zealand
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.