 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Watch: Indian Team Arrives In New Zealand, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Big Reception At Airport

Updated: 20 January 2019 16:12 IST

India will play five ODIs and three T20Is in New Zealand, starting on Wednesday.

Watch: Indian Team Arrives In New Zealand, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Big Reception At Airport
Virat Kohli led India to Test and ODI series wins in Australia. © Twitter

Team India arrived in New Zealand for a tough tour, comprising five One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, starting on Wednesday. Along with the team, India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma reached the Auckland airport amid loud cheers. The first match of five-ODI series will be played in Napier on Wednesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the team's arriving in Auckland on Sunday, saying: "Hello #TeamIndia. Auckland welcomes you #NZvIND."

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India recently won their first-ever bilateral ODI series in Australia. Earlier, they had won their maiden Test series in Australia in 71 years and 11 attempts after levelling a three-match T20I series 1-1 on a highly-successful tour Down Under.

On the other hand, New Zealand decimated the Sri Lankans at home. They won the two-match Test series 1-0, swept the three-match ODI series 3-0 and won the one-off T20I to end the series on a high.

The home team look in top form with captain Kane Williamson leading from the front. Besides the skipper, seasoned batsmen Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill are also enjoying a great spell with the bat at the moment.

In the recent 3-0 routing of Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series at home, Williamson led by example scoring 132 runs in three innings with two fifty-plus knocks.

Taylor, 34, finished as the top run-scorer in the ODI series with 281 runs, including a noteworthy 137-run knock in the third and final match in Nelson.

New Zealand opener Guptill accumulated 153 runs in the ODI series with a match-winning century in the first match in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand have brought together their strongest possible line-up for the ODI series against India.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket New Zealand vs India
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India arrived in Auckland for a tough New Zealand tour
  • The first match of five-ODI series will be played on Wednesday
  • India recently won their first-ever bilateral ODI series in Australia
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Is The Greatest ODI Batsman Ever, Says Michael Clarke 
Virat Kohli Is The Greatest ODI Batsman Ever, Says Michael Clarke 
Hashim Amla Breaks Virat Kohli
Hashim Amla Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With 27th ODI Hundred
"Entree Over, Time For Main Course": Scott Styris Lays Down Challenge For Team India
"Entree Over, Time For Main Course": Scott Styris Lays Down Challenge For Team India
Australian Open 2019: Virat Kohli Meets Roger Federer, Ends Australia Tour In An "Amazing" Way
Australian Open 2019: Virat Kohli Meets Roger Federer, Ends Australia Tour In An "Amazing" Way
Anushka Sharma Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India After Historic ODI Series Win
Anushka Sharma Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India After Historic ODI Series Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.