After his carnage with the ball helped New Zealand outsmart India by eight wickets in the fourth One Day International (ODI) match here on Thursday, pacer Trent Boult said he was just trying to make full use of the conditions. Boult's 5/21 and Colin de Grandhomme's disciplined bowling wreaked havoc in India's batting line-up to bowl them out for a meagre 92 before the Kiwi batters applied themselves to overhaul the target in just 14.4 overs. "It's purely a conditions thing. It was nice to see the ball move in the air like that. I feel like I am a different bowler definitely when it swings. I made the most of it today," Boult was quoted as saying by the ICC .

"It's just one of those things. You get a couple of wickets at the top. It's a pretty unique thing to bowl 10 overs on the bounce. But just one of those things. The rhythm felt good. The ball was still swinging later in the spell, so it was about making the most of it," explained the 29-year-old.

"Once the ball is swinging like that you try to bring as many aspects, in terms of the bowled, the lbw, into play as well. Not so much as the catching men, they're important to keep the batsmen on strike. I bowled a couple of maidens as well. It's about not letting them off and giving them the option to rotate strike," he added.

Despite boasting of a long and strong batting line-up, the Indian batsmen succumbed to the Kiwi pace attack as only two batsmen -- Shikhar Dhawan (13) and Hardik Pandya (16) -- managed to reach double digits.

Despite the loss, India however, lead the five-match rubber 3-1.