India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will aim to win their first T20 International series in New Zealand when they take the field in the third and final T20I in Hamilton on Sunday. The past three months have made for a memorable phase for the Indian cricket team, which won its first Test and bilateral ODI series in Australia followed by the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand. A first T20I series victory in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for the 'Men in Blue', who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn in this part of the world. With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for in the decider which promises to be a cracker of a contest on a 'Super Sunday' with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing. India will do well to remember the nightmare that they endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where they were shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult. However, Sunday will be a different day and there can't be a bigger motivation than winning yet another series in challenging overseas conditions.