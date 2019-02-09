 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 09 February 2019 14:24 IST
India played the same XI in the first two games and in all likelihood, will maintain continuity unless there are some niggles.

Krunal Pandya has punched above his weight with gritty performances in the two games. © AFP

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will aim to win their first T20 International series in New Zealand when they take the field in the third and final T20I in Hamilton on Sunday. The past three months have made for a memorable phase for the Indian cricket team, which won its first Test and bilateral ODI series in Australia followed by the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand. A first T20I series victory in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for the 'Men in Blue', who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn in this part of the world. With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for in the decider which promises to be a cracker of a contest on a 'Super Sunday' with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing.    India will do well to remember the nightmare that they endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where they were shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult. However, Sunday will be a different day and there can't be a bigger motivation than winning yet another series in challenging overseas conditions.

When is the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played on February 10, 2019.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time does the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India will aim to win their first T20I series in New Zealand
  • Past three months have made for a memorable phase for India
  • Rohit Sharma said the decider will be "a cracker of a game"
