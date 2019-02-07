India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

After a 80-run hammering on Wednesday, India will aim for a strong comeback against New Zealand in the second T20 International to level the three-match T20I series at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday. While the visitors face a must-win situation, another victory for the Kiwis will seal a moral series victory win for them. In the first game, neither the Indian batsmen nor the bowlers clicked as they succumbed before a clinical all-round show by the hosts. Kiwi opener Tim Seifert (84 off 43) hammered the Indian bowlers all around the Park and it would be crucial to dismiss him early on Friday. Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed had failed to contain Seifert. In such a crunch situation, the Indian team management could replace Khaleel with either Siddharth Kaul or Mohammad Siraj, who missed the last game. A lot will also depend on the batsmen, who too, had surrendered as none other than MS Dhoni (39 off 31) showed any fight in the last issue. Despite going with eight batsmen, India were wrapped up for a paltry 139 , suffering an 80-run defeat, their biggest defeat in T20 in terms of margin.

When is the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played on February 8, 2019.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I be played?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)