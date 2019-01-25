India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India clinched the first ODI in Napier convincingly, thanks to a Shikhar Dhawan masterclass. Now the entire Indian set-up is headed to Mount Maunganui, eyeing a 2-0 lead in the five-match One-day International series versus New Zealand. In Napier, the New Zealand batsmen looked all at sea against India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in their own backyard following a fiery spell from pacer Mohammad Shami. The hosts seemed rusty against a team coming off a historic tour of Australia and know beating an in-form India will be steep climb at the Bay Oval. Before the sun stopped play for more than 30 minutes in the series-opener, the Indian bowlers made merry with Kuldeep and Chahal sharing six wickets. The two wrist-spinners usually hunt in a pack and would be itching to have another go at the Black Caps. India are yet to finalise their middle-order ahead of the World Cup but are unlikely to tinker much with the playing eleven after just one game.

When is the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on January 26, 2019.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and Australia be played?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui .

What time does the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand begin?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 07:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand?

The live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)