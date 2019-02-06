Dinesh Karthik's Incredible Catch At The Boundary Will Leave You Stunned. Watch

Dinesh Karthik can do just about everything that the game of cricket demands . One of those things is an incredible catch at the boundary. During the first T20 International vs New Zealand at Wellington, Dinesh Karthik took a well-controlled catch at the boundary, which has certainly become the highlight of the day. Dinesh Karthik took the catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell in the 15th over. Check out this video doing the rounds on the Internet.

On Wednesday, Tim Seifert played an impressive 84-run knock and Tim Southee claimed three wickets as New Zealand thrashed India by 80 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Chasing a tough target, India were bowled out for 139 in 19.2 overs. MS Dhoni top-scored for India with 39 runs off 31 balls while no other batsman managing to impress much with the willow. Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert took the Indian bowling apart blasting 84 off 43 balls as New Zealand posted a commanding 219 for six. The home team was earlier routed 4-1 in the five-match One-day International series.

With the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma (1) and Shikhar Dhawan (29) departing within the powerplay overs, the chase became a difficult one and India were all out for 139 in 19.2 overs. MS Dhoni (39 off 31 balls) did play his part but it was always an impossible chase with wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end.

India had never lost a T20 International by 50 or more runs prior to this match. India's previous worst was a 49-run loss to Australia back in 2010. "We failed to get a good partnership. 200 was never going to be easy to chase," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

New Zealand bowlers kept the pressure on Indian batsmen, especially the two spinners, left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner (2/24 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (2/26 in 3 overs).

(With PTI inputs)