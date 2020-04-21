Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

NBA
nba

Families Sue Helicopter Firm In Kobe Bryant Crash

Updated: 21 April 2020 17:16 IST

Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. have been sued by the families of four passengers who were killed in the crash along with Kobe Bryant.

Families Sue Helicopter Firm In Kobe Bryant Crash
Kobe Bryant and his daughter were among the nine killed in the helicopter crash on January 26. © AFP

The families of four passengers who were killed in the helicopter crash with NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna have launched legal proceedings against the firms that owned and operated the chopper, media reports said. The lawsuits were filed Sunday in the Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of the families of basketball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa -- who played basketball with Gianna -- and of assistant coach Christina Mauser, the TMZ website said.

The complaints accuse Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. of negligence.

Bryant's widow Vanessa filed a lawsuit nearly two months ago against the operators of the helicopter and the estate of the pilot, Ara Zobayan, who was among the nine killed when they crashed in rugged terrain west of Los Angeles on January 26.

Her complaint faults the company for allowing the helicopter to fly in "heavy fog and low clouds."

The helicopter was headed to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where his daughter was set to play.

The other victims included another of Gianna's basketball teammates, Payton Chester, and Payton's mother Sarah.

The death of Bryant -- a five-time NBA champion for the LA Lakers and double Olympic gold medalist -- shocked players and fans around the world.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kobe Bryant NBA
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Families of four passengers killed in the crash have sued the company
  • They complaints accuse the company of negligence
  • The crash happened on January 26 and killed nine people including Kobe
Related Articles
Kobe Bryant Remembered By Wife Vanessa On Anniversary Of NBA Farewell
Kobe Bryant Remembered By Wife Vanessa On Anniversary Of NBA Farewell
Kobe Bryants Towel Fetches $33,000 At Auction: Report
Kobe Bryant's Towel Fetches $33,000 At Auction: Report
Tearful Michael Jordan Commemorates "Little Brother" Kobe Bryant
Tearful Michael Jordan Commemorates "Little Brother" Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Announces "Celebration Of Life" For Kobe Bryant And Gianna
Vanessa Bryant Announces "Celebration Of Life" For Kobe Bryant And Gianna
Kobe Bryant Memorial Set For February 24: Reports
Kobe Bryant Memorial Set For February 24: Reports
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.