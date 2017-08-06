 
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Beat Dabang Delhi 36-22

Updated: 06 August 2017 00:35 IST

U Mumba earned the bragging rights with an impressive 36-22 win over rivals Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday.

U Mumba proved too smart for Dabang Delhi on Saturday © Prokabaddi.com

U Mumba earned the bragging rights with an impressive 36-22 win over rivals Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. Captain Anup Kumar and Shabeer led the way for U Mumba with seven points each. For the Delhi team, skipper Meeraj Sheykh got seven points. However, he lacked support from his teammates. Dabang Delhi started off well, rushing to a 2-0 lead with almost three minutes gone.

But Mumba hit right back and scored points at a good pace to surge ahead.

Dabang Delhi cut down the lead towards the end of the first half, though the score still read 14-8 in U Mumba's favour after the end of the half.

In the second half, U Mumba maintained a nine-point lead with some smart play.

Mumba kept playing well and led 26-15 with seven minutes to go. It proved to be too big a gap to bridge for Dabang Delhi.

In the end, U Mumba proved too smart for Dabang Delhi in an entertaining clash.



