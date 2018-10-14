 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Kabaddi

PKL: Patna Pirates Beat UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan Defeat Haryana Steelers

Updated: 14 October 2018 23:24 IST

Pardeep Narwal scored 14 points to be the star raider for Patna Pirates.

PKL: Patna Pirates Beat UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan Defeat Haryana Steelers
Pardeep Narwal was the star of the match. © Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates overcame a sluggish start to register a comfortable 43-37 victory over UP Yoddha in the Pro Kabaddi League in Sonepat on Sunday. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan defeated the Haryana Steelers 45-27 in the Group A contest. Puneri Paltan climbed to the top of Zone A after their win today. Vikash Kandola put a solid all-round performance for Haryana Steelers and scored 11 points.

In the day's first match, Pardeep Narwal scored 14 points to be the star raider once again but it was the Patna defence that laid the foundations of this win. Shrikant Jadhav got 17 points for UP Yoddha and Rishank Devadiga scored 11 but their efforts went in vain.

Rishank scored with two consecutive raids as UP Yoddha led 3-1 after three minutes. UP Yoddha sent Pardeep Narwal to the bench in the fourth minute and reduced Patna Pirates to just four men.

Patna averted an all out in the fifth minute as they forced a super tackle to trail 3-6. Another super tackle in the 8th minute by Patna Pirates levelled the match at 7-7.

Pardeep Narwal opened his account to give Patna Pirates the lead for the first time in the match in the 9th minute. Manjeet scored with a two-point raid in the 13th minute to give Patna Pirates 11-9 lead.

In the 14th minute, Patna Pirates inflicted the first all out of the match to lead 16-10. A super raid right at the stroke of half time by Shreekant got UP Yoddha back in the match as they trailed 17-19.

Deepak Narwal came up with a super raid as Patna avoided an all out in the 22nd minute and led 23-18. Shrikant Jadhav responded with a super raid of his own as UP Yoddha forced an all out to level the match at 24-24 in the 24th minute.

Pardeep scored with a super raid in the 27th minute as Patna led 29-26.

In the last ten minutes of the match, Rishank tried to get UP back in the match with a slew of raid points. With just over three minutes left, Patna Pirates led 39-34.

Deepak scored a raid point in the 39th minute as Patna Pirates led 42-35 and wrapped up the match in the next minute with a tackle point.

Comments
Topics : Kabaddi
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pardeep Narwal scored 14 points to be the star raider for Patna Pirates
  • Puneri Paltan climbed to the top of Zone A
  • Rishank scored with two consecutive raids as UP Yoddha
Related Articles
Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans Beat UP Yoddha, U Mumba Thrash Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans Beat UP Yoddha, U Mumba Thrash Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers Edge Past Gujarat Fortunegiants In Home Leg Opener
Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers Edge Past Gujarat Fortunegiants In Home Leg Opener
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls Defeat Tamil Thalaivas
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls Defeat Tamil Thalaivas
PKL: Dabang Delhi Rally To Hold Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-32
PKL: Dabang Delhi Rally To Hold Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-32
Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Defeat Haryana Steelers 34-22 By Massive Margin
Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Defeat Haryana Steelers 34-22 By Massive Margin
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.