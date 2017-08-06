 
Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-32

Updated: 06 August 2017 23:42 IST

Patna Pirates earned their third consecutive victory of the season

Patna Pirates defeated Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of PKL season 5 © Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates defeated Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of Pro Kabaddi League season five, on Sunday. The 24-year-old Pardeep Narwal, one of the bigger stars of the Kabaddi league, showed why he is rated so highly, as he single-handedly powered the Pirates to victory. Pirates had 24 raid points in the match and had to thank Narwal for that. He was relentless and kept his team ahead, from start to finish. It was the Pirates' third win on the trot and they look good for more too.

With seven minutes to go, Monu Gayat came up with a successful raid for Bulls to reduce the margin to 26-40 as the Bengaluru team desperately tried to cut the difference.

At half time, Pirates led 23-11 and looked set to put up a dominating performance against an underachieving Bulls.

Narwal showed his worth to the Patna team, with calculated raids and was at the forefront from the start.

Other than Narwal, Vinod Kumar and Monu Goyat scored points and kept Pirates ahead, at every stage of the match.

Bulls, on their part, appeared to be out of their depth in the first half as the Pirates kept gaining points, almost at will.

Highlights
  • Pirates had 24 raid points in the match
  • Other than Narwal, Vinod Kumar and Monu Goyat scored points for Pirates
  • Patna Pirates earned their third consecutive victory in the season
