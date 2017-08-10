Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Puneri Paltan 30-28

Jaipur Pink Panthers produced a combative performance to beat Puneri Paltan 30-28 in the Pro Kabaddi League in Nagpur on Thursday. Manjeet Chhillar scored 9 points and was a rock for Jaipur as Pune suffered their first defeat of the league. Both teams opened their account in the first minute as Tushar Patil and Deepak Hooda made successful raids. Puneri Paltan led 3-1 in the third minute as their defence scored the first tackle point of the match.

Puneri Paltan extended their lead to 5-2 in the fifth minute as they scored two more tackle points. Girish Ernak and Sandeep Narwal commanded the Pune defence strongly in the early part of the match as they led 6-3 after seven minutes. Tushar Patil scored his second point as Jaipur Pink Panthers trailed 4-6 after eight minutes.

Rohit Kumar was shown a green card in the ninth minute as Jaipur Pink Panthers tied the match at 6-6. It looked like Pune would run away with the match as they led 9-6 after 13 minutes but Jaipur came back strongly to level the game at 9-9 after 15 minutes.

Santhapanaselvam scored three tackle points for Jaipur as they ended the first half leading 14-11.

The second half began with Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicting the first all out of the match to lead 17-11. Jaipur extended their lead to 29-11 as Pune looked out of sorts. Two successful raids in a minute reduced the deficit to 13-20 for Puneri Paltan.

Jasvir Singh scored his fifth raid point in 24th minute as Jaipur led 22-14.

Rajesh Mondal scored his first raid point in the 27th minute as Puneri Paltan trailed 15-23. A terrific super raid by Sandeep Narwal in the 28th minute reduced the lead to 5 points as Pune trailed 18-23.

Just when it seemed like Pune were making a comeback, Jaipur scored three points in a row to lead 27-19 after 33 minutes. Manjeet Chhillar came up with a super tackle and achieved a high five.

In the second match, Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-24.