Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers Edge Dabang Delhi 27-25

Haryana Steelers survived a second half scare as they edged past Dabang Delhi 27-25 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday. Deepak Kumar Dahiya scored seven raid points for Steelers as they made life difficult for themselves. A disappointing first half performance was the reason why Dabang Delhi lost the match. Dabang Delhi led 2-0 after two minutes as Haryana Steelers were a bit slow to come out of the blocks. Deepak Kumar Dahiya scored with a two-point raid in the fourth minute as Steelers led 5-3. Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out in the first half as they exerted pressure on Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi raiders found it difficult to get going as they succumbed against Haryana Steelers' defence. Haryana Steelers led 17-9 at the end of the first half.

The second half began with Dabang Delhi inflicting an all out in the 25th minute as they trailed 14-18. Dabang Delhi continued to put pressure on Haryana as Abolfazl scored with a two-point raid to level the match at 19-19.

Haryana Steelers gained an advantage as they got their act together in the next few minutes to lead 24-20 after 33 minutes. But Delhi were in no mood to give up as they levelled the match at 24-24 in 37th minute.

Surjeet Singh scored with a two-point in 38th minute as Haryana prevailed.

The other match between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas ended in a tie (33-33).