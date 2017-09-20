Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat U Mumba 45-23

Gujarat Fortunegiants registered a 45-23 thrashing of U Mumba in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Wednesday. Ranjit Chandran scored 11 raid points while Fazel Atrachali contributed six tackle points to lead Gujarat to a comfortable victory. Gujarat Fortunegiants led 4-1 after four minutes as Sachin scored a raid point. U Mumba forced a super tackle in the sixth minute to level the match at 5-5. U Mumba forced another super tackle in the nine minute to lead 8-7. A super raid in the 11th minute gave Gujarat 10-9 lead. Gujarat inflicted an all-out in the 13th minute to lead 13-10.

Sachin scored with a two-point raid in the 18th minute as Gujarat led 18-12. Another all-out was inflicted in the 20th minute as they led 24-12 at the end of the first half.

The second half saw Gujarat dominate the proceedings.

Ranjit scored raid points with ease as U Mumba defence struggled to contain Gujarat raiders. Gujarat led 41-20 after 37 minutes.

U Mumba struggled to match Gujarat's intensity throughout the match.

Gujarat ran out comfortable winners as they wrapped up the match 45-23.