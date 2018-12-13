Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls Crush Telugu Titans

Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated Haryana Steeler s 47-37 in a mouth-watering contest of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday. In the other game, Bengaluru Bulls crushed Telugu Titans 37-24, with Pawan Kumar performing exceedingly well for the Bulls.

K. Prapanjan and Sachin collected 10 points each for Gujarat while Haryana's Monu Goyat also picked 11 points along with Vikash Knandola's six points, which couldn't stop their side from another defeat.

Sachin and Dong Jeeon's successful raid helped Gujarat take a 2-0 lead in the initial moments before Naveen's raid made the issue 1-2. However, Sachin and Prapanjan's back to back successful attempts saw Gujarat leading by 11-4 by the 15th minute.

Gujarat raiders continued with their successful attempts as they took a healthy 28-16 lead by the half-time.

In the second half, both the sides traded equal raid and defending points in the initial few minutes as the scoreline read 32-20 in Gujarat's favour. However, Gujarat's dominance continued in the later part as they led 38-22 in the 30th minute and finally went on to clinch the contest 47-37 when final whistle was blown.

(With IANS inputs)