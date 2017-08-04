Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls Edge Out Tamil Thalaivas 32-31

Bengaluru Bulls are on 10 points after winning both their matches in the tournament so far.

Bengaluru Bulls consolidated their second place in Zone B after a narrow 32-31 win over Tamil Thalaivas in a pulsating encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 on Friday. Ajay Kumar and Ajay Thakur starred for the winners as they stamped their authority with superb raids on their rivals from the onset.

By virtue of their strong showing the Bulls took a 12-6 lead over Thalaivas at the halfway mark.

After the break, the Thalaivas came back strongly and took out Sachin Kumar and Ajay Kumar.

But the Bulls held on to their nerves and after a couple of time outs and raging defence, the Bengaluru outfit triumphed over the Thalaivas with raid points 15 and 16, tackle points 13 and 8, all out points 4 and 4 and extra points 0 and 3.