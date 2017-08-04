 
don't
miss
All Sports
Kabaddi
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls Edge Out Tamil Thalaivas 32-31

Updated: 04 August 2017 22:31 IST

Bengaluru Bulls have two wins from as many Pro Kabaddi League 2017 matches while Tamil Thalaivas are yet to register a win after playing two games.

Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls Edge Out Tamil Thalaivas 32-31
Bengaluru Bulls are on 10 points after winning both their matches in the tournament so far. © Pro Kabaddi League

Bengaluru Bulls consolidated their second place in Zone B after a narrow 32-31 win over Tamil Thalaivas in a pulsating encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 on Friday. Ajay Kumar and Ajay Thakur starred for the winners as they stamped their authority with superb raids on their rivals from the onset.

By virtue of their strong showing the Bulls took a 12-6 lead over Thalaivas at the halfway mark.

After the break, the Thalaivas came back strongly and took out Sachin Kumar and Ajay Kumar.

But the Bulls held on to their nerves and after a couple of time outs and raging defence, the Bengaluru outfit triumphed over the Thalaivas with raid points 15 and 16, tackle points 13 and 8, all out points 4 and 4 and extra points 0 and 3.

Topics : Kabaddi
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bengaluru Bulls edge out Tamil Thalaivas 32-21
  • Bengaluru Bulls have two wins from as many matches
  • Bengaluru Bulls are 2nd in Zone B with 10 points
Related Articles
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates Beat Telugu Titans 43-36
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates Beat Telugu Titans 43-36
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengal Warriors Hand Telugu Titans Their Fourth Successive Loss
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengal Warriors Hand Telugu Titans Their Fourth Successive Loss
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants Play Out Thrilling Tie
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants Play Out Thrilling Tie
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.