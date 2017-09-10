Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls Edge Out Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans Thrash Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru Bulls rode on an excellent defensive performance to snap their losing streak and beat Puneri Paltan 24-20 in a Pro Kabaddi League match, on Sunday. Kuldeep Singh marshaled the Bengaluru Bulls defence as they scored 15 tackle points and controlled Pune raiders. It was a battle of defences and Bengaluru Bulls came out on top to record a victory at the Inter Zone Challenge Week. Bengaluru Bulls are now fourth in Zone B with 29 points from 13 matches. Puneri Paltan are also in the fourth spot in Zone A with 32 points from nine matches. In the other game of the night, Telugu Titans thumped Haryana Steelers 37-19. Rahul Chaudhari was the top raider with nine raid points and Vishal Bhardwaj was the top defender with six tackle points for Titans.

Bengaluru Bulls struggled to get into the game early in the first half as they trailed 0-4. In the seventh minute they forced a super tackle and Ajay Kumar scored the first raid point as they trailed 3-4.

Puneri Paltan scored their fourth tackle point of the night as they led 5-4 after 11 minutes.

Bengaluru Bulls led 7-5 in the 15th minute but Puneri Paltan forced a super tackle to level the match.

Umesh scored with a do-or-die raid in the 17th minute as Puneri Paltan led 8-7. Both teams defence did most of the scoring as raiders struggled to get points.

Puneri Paltan went into the break leading 10-8.

In the first five minutes of the second half it was the defence of both the teams that did bulk of the scoring. Bengaluru Bulls trailed 10-11 after 25 minutes.

Both the teams were tied at 12-12 after 28 minutes. Rohit Kumar scored just the fourth raid point for Bengaluru Bulls as they led 14-12.

Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first all out of the match as they led 17-13 in the 30th minute.

Deepak Niwas Hooda scored two raid points in two minutes as Puneri Paltan trailed 15-20 after 35 minutes. Kuldeep Singh attained a high five for Bengaluru Bulls as they led 23-16 after 38 minutes.

Puneri Paltan scored a couple of raid points in the last two minutes but it wasn't enough as Bengaluru Bulls won 24-20.