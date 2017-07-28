Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors Announce Partnership With Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has partnered with a Pro-Kabaddi League franchise - the Bengal Warriors. The announcement was made on Friday. The Kolkata franchise, who finished with the wooden spoon last season, have overhauled the 18-member side, retaining only two players in the fifth season of the popular league which begins Friday. "Proud owner of the @BengalWarriors Wishing these champs a great @ProKabaddi season ahead..." tweeted Akshay.

Proud owner of the @BengalWarriors Wishing these champs a great @ProKabaddi season ahead. Opening ceremony today at 7.30pm @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/jWW7KGts0O — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 28, 2017

"Akshay is also extremely popular for fitness regimen and his love for sports and with the new partnership Bengal Warriors hope to bring in a breath of fresh air and positivity packed with a stronger team," a media statement said.

"I have always believed that sport plays a key role in shaping ones personality and health. I am delighted to partner with Future Group to promote a homegrown sport like kabaddi," Akshay said.

Excited at the new beginning, team CEO Sandip Tarkas said there could not be a better partner than Akshay Kumar who apart from being a versatile actor was also known for his extreme fitness routines.

"This ownership will certainly boost the morale and energy of the team which will help all the players put their best foot forward," Tarkas added.

Bengal Warriors are placed in Zone B and begin their campaign against Telugu Titans at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad August 2.

(With PTI inputs)