 
don't
miss
All Sports
Kabaddi
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 30 July 2017 11:48 IST

How to Watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match. Read all about live coverage and match action from Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on July 30, 2017.

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online
113 matches will be played in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season by 12 teams. © Twitter

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League began on Friday in Hyderabad with local team Telugu Titans starting their campaign on a winning note at a capacity Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. However, they lost their second game on Saturday to Patna Pirates. The focus now turns to U Mumba, who lost their first match to Puneri Paltan, when they face newcomers Haryana Steelers on Sunday. The final of the tournament will be held on October 28 in Chennai, and 113 matches will be played in the seasons by 12 teams, including four new ones. The 13-week long season will have top three teams from each zone qualifying for the play offs.

When will the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match be played?

The U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will be played on July 30, 2017.

Where will the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match be played?

The U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

How do I watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match live?

The U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 will be broadcast live on the Start Sports network.

What time does the live coverage of the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will start at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match online?

The U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match can be streamed online on Hotstar.

Topics : Kabaddi
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates Beat Telugu Titans 35-29
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates Beat Telugu Titans 35-29
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Dabang Delhi Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Dabang Delhi Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.