Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

113 matches will be played in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season by 12 teams.

113 matches will be played in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season by 12 teams. © Twitter

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League began on Friday in Hyderabad with local team Telugu Titans starting their campaign on a winning note at a capacity Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. However, they lost their second game on Saturday to Patna Pirates. The focus now turns to U Mumba, who lost their first match to Puneri Paltan, when they face newcomers Haryana Steelers on Sunday. The final of the tournament will be held on October 28 in Chennai, and 113 matches will be played in the seasons by 12 teams, including four new ones. The 13-week long season will have top three teams from each zone qualifying for the play offs.

When will the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match be played?

The U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will be played on July 30, 2017.

Where will the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match be played?

The U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

How do I watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match live?

The U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 will be broadcast live on the Start Sports network.

What time does the live coverage of the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will start at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match online?

The U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match can be streamed online on Hotstar.