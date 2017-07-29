Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

113 matches will be played in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season by 12 teams.

113 matches will be played in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season by 12 teams. © Twitter

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League began on Friday in Hyderabad with local team Telugu Titans getting the better of debutants Tamil Thalaivas 32-27 in the opening match at a capacity Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The final will be held on October 28 in Chennai, and 113 matches will be played in the seasons by 12 teams, including four new ones. The 13-week long season will have top three teams from each zone qualifying for the play offs.

When will the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match be played?

The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will be played on July 29, 2017.

Where will the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match be played?

The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

How do I watch Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match live?

The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 will be broadcast live on Start Sports network.

What time does the live coverage of the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will start at 9 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match online?

The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match can be streamed online on Hotstar.