 
don't
miss
All Sports
Kabaddi
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 30 July 2017 11:58 IST

How to Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match. Read all about live coverage and match action from Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on July 30, 2017.

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online
Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday ©

The Telugu Titans will try to get back to winning ways when they take on Bengaluru Bulls in Game 1 of Day 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Telugu, after beating debutant Tamil Thalaivas in the opening game, lost their second game 29-35 to Patna Pirates on Saturday. On the other hand, Bulls would definitely want to start with a bang and will hope for some fireworks from their skipper Rohit Kumar who was in great form last season.

When will the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match be played?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will be played on July 30, 2017.

Where will the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match be played?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

How do I watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match live?The

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 will be broadcast live on Start Sports network.

What time does the live coverage of the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will start at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow theTelugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match online?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match can be streamed online on Hotstar.

Topics : Kabaddi
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Telugu Titans won their opening game against Tamil Thalaivas
  • Telugu lost their second game to Patna Pirates
  • Bengaluru will start their campaign on Sunday
Related Articles
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates Beat Telugu Titans 35-29
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates Beat Telugu Titans 35-29
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Dabang Delhi Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Dabang Delhi Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.