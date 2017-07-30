Pro Kabaddi League 2017: When And Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday

Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday ©

The Telugu Titans will try to get back to winning ways when they take on Bengaluru Bulls in Game 1 of Day 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Telugu, after beating debutant Tamil Thalaivas in the opening game, lost their second game 29-35 to Patna Pirates on Saturday. On the other hand, Bulls would definitely want to start with a bang and will hope for some fireworks from their skipper Rohit Kumar who was in great form last season.

When will the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match be played?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will be played on July 30, 2017.

Where will the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match be played?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

How do I watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match live?The

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 will be broadcast live on Start Sports network.

What time does the live coverage of the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match will start at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow theTelugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match online?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match can be streamed online on Hotstar.