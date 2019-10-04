Pro Kabaddi: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers Thrash Telugu Titans

Jaipur Pink Panthers, winners of the inaugural season, defeated defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 41-34 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season seven match at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Friday. In the second match, hosts Haryana Steelers ended their home leg with a thumping victory over Telugu Titans by 52-32. These results, however, didn't have any effect on the playoffs qualification as both Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers have already booked their spots in the top six.

Deepak Narwal (16 points) and Nilesh Salunke (nine points) picked up maximum points for the Jaipur side, while Begaluru Bulls' Pawan Kumar Sehrawat failed to repeat his magic from the last game where he had picked up 39 points and managed only 14 points.

Jaipur defenders, comprising Vishal, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda, picked up three points more than their Bengaluru counterparts.

Vikas Kandola scored 13 raid points and Ravi Kumar picked up seven tackle points as Haryana dominated the match right from the first whistle to clinch a confidence-inspiring victory.

Haryana took the lead in the 10th minute thanks to Vikas Kandola and Vinay who picked up multiple points in their raids.

The hosts inflicted the first All-Out of the match upon their opponents in the 11th minute to open up a four-point advantage.

From there on, Haryana took control of the game and sealed another All-Out with less than three minutes remaining in the first half to pull open a 16-point lead. The first half ended 30-12 with Steelers on top.

The home side were in no mood of giving up their momentum in the second half and Vikas Kandola, who secured his Super 10, inspired another All-Out on Titans in the fourth minute to open up a 24-point lead.

The trend continued, despite Siddharth Desai picking up a Super 10 for the Titans, as Haryana maintained a healthy lead.

Haryana crossed the 50-point mark with two minutes remaining and clinched a much-need victory.Pr