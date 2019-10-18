Pro Kabaddi Final, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

"Most toughest season", the organisers had termed the Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and as the tournament progressed, eventually it really turned out to be a nail-biting edition where all experienced teams with some great players in their ranks are back home and two new teams -- Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors , who have never played a final, are all set to be up against each other on Saturday. Undoubtedly, when two teams -- considered as underdogs of the league before the start of the season -- meet in the summit clash after outclassing the giants of the sport, another edge of the seat match is bound to be expected.

When is the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match?

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match will be played on October 19, 2019.

Where will the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match will be played?

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

What time does the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match begin?

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match?

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)