 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi Final 2019: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Match: Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors Engage In Close Contest

Updated:19 October 2019 20:53 IST

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League Final Match 2019 LIVE Score: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors are all set to play their first-ever PKL final

Pro Kabaddi Final 2019: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Match: Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors Engage In Close Contest
Pro Kabaddi League Final LIVE Score: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will face-off in TransStadia. © Pro Kabaddi League

"Most toughest season", the organisers had termed the Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and as the tournament progressed, eventually it really turned out to be a nail-biting edition where all experienced teams with some great players in their ranks are back home and two new teams -- Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, who have never played a Pro Kabaddi Final, are all set to be up against each other on Saturday. Undoubtedly, when two teams -- considered as underdogs of the league before the start of the season -- meet in the summit clash after outclassing the giants of the sport, another edge of the seat match is bound to be expected.

LIVE Score Updates Between Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Final Match, Straight from EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad
 

  • 20:53 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Time-out!

    Bengal Warriors lead 36-28 with four minutes to be played! 
  • 20:51 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Successful raid from Sukesh Hedge!

    Brilliant from Hedge, he takes out Ravinder Pahal with a brilliant raid to help his Bengal camp maintain the lead. 
  • 20:50 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Review unsuccessful!

    Empty raid from Naveen Kumar after the timeout. Delhi Dabang are running out of time here! They need to come out all guns blazing here or Bengal Warriors are running away with the game 
  • 20:48 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Six minutes remaining!

    Bengal Warriors consolidate their lead to 34-26 with six minutes remaining. Both teams require a breather here! 
  • 20:46 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Green Card!

    Naveen Kumar, Rinku Narwal get a green card each. 
  • 20:44 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Mohammad Nabibakhsh with a successful raid!

    Nabibakhsh takes Bengal Warriors' lead to 30-24. He takes out Anil Kumar with a successful raid. It also helps him complete a Super 10. 
  • 20:42 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Super 10 for Naveen Kumar!

    Naveen Kumar completes a Super 10 off his tackles with a bonus point. 
  • 20:40 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Daband Delhi all-out!

    Dabang Delhi have lost plot here, they have been all-out for the second time in the final! 
  • 20:35 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Bonus point for Naveen Kumar!

    Brilliant tackle from Bengal Warriors to keep Naveen Kumar down to a bonus point! 
  • 20:32 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Bengal Warriors begin with successful tackle!

    Maninder-less Bengal Warriors begin with a successful tackle in the second half to take a slender one-point lead. Mohammad Nabibakhsh looks in fine form. He has stood up when needed the most  
  • 20:25 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    All square at half-time!

    At half-time, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi are tied at 17-17. Credit to Bengal Warriors for keeping composure even when they were lagging behind.  
  • 20:21 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    What a turnaround! Dabang Delhi all-out!

    Brilliant raid from Mohammad Nabibakhsh. He takes out Anil Kumar, Ravinder Pahal to inflict an all out on Dabang Delhi with five minutes remaining in first half
  • 20:19 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Anil Kumar gets a point from running kick!

    Anil Kumar, the left corner defender, salvages a point for Dabang Delhi with his brilliant spinning kick.
  • 20:17 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Brilliant from Meraj Sheykh!

    The Iranian star puts in a powerful raid with his swift movement to add another point from Dabang Delhi 
  • 20:15 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Successful do-or-die raid from Mohammad Nabibakhsh

    Mohammad Nabibakhsh runs through the Dabang Delhi defence to add a point to Bengal Warriors' tally. Poor defence from Delhi 
  • 20:10 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    All out!

    Dabang Delhi inflict an early all out on Bengal Warriors. They have been all out in eight minutes of the final
  • 20:09 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Ravindra Ramesh gives Bengal Warriors their first point!

    Slow start from Bengal Warriors but will they be able catch up Dabang Delhi, they trail 1-6 
  • 20:06 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Another point added by Naveen Kumar for Delhi Dabang, they are looking strong early on. Bengal Warriors still to get their first point on board 
  • 20:04 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Good tackle from Dabang Delhi!

    Dabang Delhi extend their early lead to 2-0 
  • 20:03 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Chandran Ranjit to begin for Dabang Delhi!

    Dabang Delhi take the first point the final. 
  • 20:02 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Bengal Warriors to raid first!

    Sukesh Hedge begins the raid from left side, tries to touch the bonus line, he makes an empty raid. 
  • 20:00 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Composer Amit Trivedi to recite the national anthem!

    National award winning composer Amit Trivedi recites the national anthem in the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 for one final time. We will be underway in few minutes from now. 
  • 19:56 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Dabang Delhi take on the mat!

    All eyes on Naveen Kumar as Dabang Delhi take on the mat for the all-important final. Both teams are playing the first final, who can come out on top? Surely the onus is on Naveen Kumar, the breakthrough player for Dabang Delhi 
  • 19:55 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Bengal Warriors take on the mat!

    A consistent Bengal Warriors take on the mat, Maninder Singh will not feature in the final! 
  • 19:25 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    A thrilling contest awaits, expect this to be a nail-biter!

  • 18:53 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Can Naveen Kumar lead Dabang Delhi to their maiden triumph?

  • 18:51 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Which team are you rooting for tonight?

  • 18:46 (IST)Oct 19, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Kabaddi Live Blogs
    Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off With India In Control
    India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off With India In Control
    World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Bangladesh Highlights: Adil Khan Helps India Salvage 1-1 Draw vs Bangladesh
    World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Bangladesh Highlights: Adil Khan Helps India Salvage 1-1 Draw vs Bangladesh
    India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Beat South Africa In 2nd Test To Clinch Series, Script History
    India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Beat South Africa In 2nd Test To Clinch Series, Script History
    World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi Finals, Highlights: Manju Rani In Finals, Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain Get Bronze
    World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi Finals, Highlights: Manju Rani In Finals, Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain Get Bronze
    Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu, World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi-Final Highlights: Mary Kom Loses In Semis, Takes Home Bronze
    Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu, World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi-Final Highlights: Mary Kom Loses In Semis, Takes Home Bronze
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.