Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors Stun Table Toppers Dabang Delhi, U Mumbai Pip Tamil Thalaivas

Updated: 30 September 2019 23:42 IST

Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors stunned table toppers Dabang Delhi 42-33, while u Mumba climbed to top-four after defeating Tamil Thalaivas on Monday.

Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba climbed to the 4th position after beating Tamil Thalaivas 36-32. © PKL

Bengal Warriors stunned table toppers Dabang Delhi 42-33 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 7 match at Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Monday. Despite the loss, Dabang Delhi are four points clear of second-placed Bengal Warriors who have 78 points from 20 games. In the second match, U Mumba defeated Tamil Thalaivas 36-33 to climb to the top-four of the PKL 2019 points table. Below them are defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha who have 58 points each from 19 and 18 games respectively.

Delhi's Naveen Kumar picked up 15 points but didn't get much support from his raiding partners including Chandran Ranjit who only managed six points in the match.

For Bengal, Maninder Singh scored 13 points and his two partners Sukesh Hegde and Esmaeil Nabibakhsh clinched seven and five points respectively.

Bengal's defensive unit outplayed the Dabang Delhi defenders who scored two points less than their counterparts from Bengal.

Tamil Thaliavas' V. Ajith Kumar (16 points) scored the maximum number of raid points in the second match but couldn't help his team win the match.

U Mumba, on the other hand, didn't have great individual performances but played more collectively than their opponents. Mumbai's team effort can be gauged from the fact that their eight players contributed to team's scoresheet, while Tamil Thalaivas had only six players contributing to team's tally.

For Mumbai, Abhishek Singh top-scored with 10 points. His teammate Athul MS was not too far behind as he contributed with six points.

Player like Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Baliyan and Mohit Balyan scored some crucial bonus points in the match which eventually proved to be the difference between the winning and losing sides.

