 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Kabaddi

PKL: Haryana Steelers Play Out Thrilling 40-40 Draw Against Tamil Thalaivas

Updated: 25 December 2018 23:40 IST

Haryana avoided a defeat as they scored two points in the last minute.

PKL: Haryana Steelers Play Out Thrilling 40-40 Draw Against Tamil Thalaivas
Thalaivas began strongly and led 3-0 after three minutes with Ajay picking up a raid point. © Pro Kabaddi League

Tamil Thaliavas and Haryana Steelers played out an exciting 40-40 tie in the ongoing sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Tuesday. Haryana avoided a defeat as they scored two points in the last minute. Monu Goyat top scored for Haryana with 17 points by putting in a stellar performance. Ajay Thakur was in fine form for Tamil Thalaivas and he too scored 17 points. Haryana ended their league campaign on a positive note as did Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams finished at the bottom of the table in their respective zones.

Thalaivas began strongly and led 3-0 after three minutes with Ajay picking up a raid point. Haryana came back to trail 3-4 after five minutes. It was a close affair in the first 10 minutes. Monu picked up a two-point raid in the 7th minute to level the match at 6-6.

Haryana forced a super tackle in the 13th minute as they tied the match at 11-11. Anand was the star raider for Thalaivas in the first half, picking up three raid points in two minutes as they led 16-14 at the end of the first half. 

Thalaivas inflicted an all out at the start of the second half to lead 19-16. Haryana weren't deterred by the all out and kept picking up raid and tackle points. 

In the 26th minute, Haryana inflicted an all out to lead 27-23. Ajay made a super raid in the next minute to bring Thalaivas back in the match. In the 29th minute, Thalaivas inflicted another all out to lead 32-28. 

It was a closely fought encounter with both teams level on 36-36 with four minutes left. Ajay picked up two raid points in two minutes to give Thaliavas 39-37 lead after 38 minutes.

However, Thalaivas and Haryana picked one and three points respectively in the dying moments to end their season six campaign on a draw.

Comments
Topics : Kabaddi
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Monu Goyat top scored for Haryana with 17 points
  • Haryana forced a super tackle in the 13th minute
  • In the 26th minute, Haryana inflicted an all out to lead 27-23
Related Articles
Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi Beat Bengal Warriors 37-31
Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi Beat Bengal Warriors 37-31
PKL: UP Yoddha Edge Past U Mumba 34-32
PKL: UP Yoddha Edge Past U Mumba 34-32
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-24
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-24
Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi Play Out A Thrilling Tie Against Jaipur Pink Panthers
Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi Play Out A Thrilling Tie Against Jaipur Pink Panthers
Kabaddi World Cup Winning Captain Anup Kumar Announces Retirement
Kabaddi World Cup Winning Captain Anup Kumar Announces Retirement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.