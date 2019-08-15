 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Kabaddi

PKL 7: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Puneri Paltan 33-25

Updated: 15 August 2019 22:44 IST

Deepak Hooda picked up 9 raid points as Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan.

PKL 7: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Puneri Paltan 33-25
Deepak Hooda marshalled his troops well to help Jaipur beat Pune. © PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-25 at the packed Eka Arena here on Thursday. Captain Deepak Hooda was once again starred for Panthers, picking up 9 raid points and marshalling his troops well throughout the match. The first half began with a blitzkrieg, much in sync with the tournament's intensity, with Nitin Tomar securing a bonus point for Paltan. But Hooda, arguably the most improved Kabaddi athlete in recent years, secured a raid point immediately for the Panthers with his signature hand touch and in the process sent Paltan's star raider Tomar to the bench.

Paltan struggled from thereon, committing too many blunders in defence which resulted in a high frequency of successful raids for the Panthers. 

Season one champions Panthers secured their first all-out of the match in the 16th minute and the restart wasn't too different for the Paltans after a raid by Hooda sent both their defenders Girish Ernak and Shubham Shinde out. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kabaddi
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan on Thursday
  • Jaipur's captain Deepak Hooda scored nine raid points in the win
  • Jaipur moved up to the third place in the points table with this win
Related Articles
PKL 7: Haryana Steelers Beat UP Yoddha, Bengal Warriors Edge Past Gujarat Fortunegiants
PKL 7: Haryana Steelers Beat UP Yoddha, Bengal Warriors Edge Past Gujarat Fortunegiants
PKL 7: UP Yoddha Beat Bengaluru Bulls; Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans Play Out Draw
PKL 7: UP Yoddha Beat Bengaluru Bulls; Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans Play Out Draw
PKL 7: Haryana Steelers Topple Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans Beat Gujarat Fortunegiants
PKL 7: Haryana Steelers Topple Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans Beat Gujarat Fortunegiants
PKL 7: Tamil Thalaivas Defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants, Dabang Delhi Edge Past Puneri Paltan
PKL 7: Tamil Thalaivas Defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants, Dabang Delhi Edge Past Puneri Paltan
PKL 7: Bengal Warriors Beat U Mumba, Patna Pirates Thump UP Yoddha
PKL 7: Bengal Warriors Beat U Mumba, Patna Pirates Thump UP Yoddha
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.