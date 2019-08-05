PKL 7: Dabang Delhi Defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan Beat Gujarat Fortunegiants

Dabang Delhi defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-24 to claim the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi League season seven points table on Monday. Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a loss for the first time in this season. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit starred in Dabang Delhi's famous win. In the other match, an all-round performance saw Puneri Paltan beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 33-31 at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna. Puneri Paltan registered a win over mighty Gujarat Fortunegiants for the first time in seven attempts.

In their last match, Jaipur Pink Panthers notched up an impressive 34-21 over Patna Pirates.

Season six finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants had to suffer a 12-point loss to U Mumba in their last PKL 7 encounter. U Mumba wrapped up their home leg with a 32-22 win against Gujarat Fortunegiants at NSCI stadium in Mumbai.

Earlier, Gujarat Fortunegiants rode on strong performances by their raiding duo of Rohit Gulia and GB More to defeat Dabang Delhi.

On Monday, Naveen Kumar claimed 12 raid points, while Ravinder Pahal emerged as the best defender for Dabang Delhi as he clinched three tackle points.

For Jaipur Pink Panthers, raider Deepak Hooda claimed 10 raid points and Amit Hooda managed to gain two tackle points.

In the thrilling match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pawan Kadian impressed with six raid points, besides Girish Maruti Ernak's six tackle points.

Raider Sachin claimed nine raid points for Gujarat Fortunegiants, while Sumit was the best defender with two tackle points.