Pardeep Narwal To Captain Defending Champions Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal was named captain of Patna Pirates for fifth edition of Vivo Pro Kabbadi.

Two-time defending champions Patna Pirates, on Friday, named Pardeep Narwal captain for the fifth edition of Vivo Pro Kabbadi. Narwal, who played a vital role in Patna Pirates' campaign in the fourth edition, will lead the charge for the franchise. In 38 matches, Pardeep has made 190 successful raids, earning 263 points. The team is banking on his experience and exposure for repeating the success of 3rd and 4th season. Another star Vishal Mane, with 57 matches under his belt, is the new vice-captain of the team in Season 5.

Veteran coach Shri Ram Mehar Singh will be coaching the team.

The squad consists of 16 Indian players and two foreign players. The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League starts on Friday.