 
don't
miss
All Sports
Kabaddi

Pardeep Narwal Shines As Patna Pirates Make It A Hat-Trick Of Pro Kabaddi League Titles

Updated: 28 October 2017 22:43 IST

The Patna Pirates, who have been the best raiding team in the tournament, kept up the pressure on the Fortunegiants, with some superb work, to win 32 raid points.

Pardeep Narwal Shines As Patna Pirates Make It A Hat-Trick Of Pro Kabaddi League Titles
Patna Pirates pose with the trophy after clinching their 3rd straight PKL title. © Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates romped to their third straight triumph in the Pro Kabbadi League, outclassing debutants Gujarat Fortunegiants 55-38 in the final of the 2017 edition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. After a close first-half, Pardeep Narwal's Patna Pirates stepped up the pace and cruised to victory. Narwal was the star for the Patna team, as has been the case right through the tournament. He topped with 19 raid points and capped a memorable PKL-Season 5 by guiding the team to a hat-trick of titles.

The Pirates, who have been the best raiding team in the tournament, kept up the pressure on the Fortunegiants, with some superb work, to win 32 raid points.

Monu Goyat began the night with a stellar raid to pick up the first points for Patna.

Fortunegiants bounced back almost immediately and kept pace with the Pirates and trailed 18-21 at the end of the first half.

The second half was in contrast to the first as the formidable Pirates riding on Narwal's brilliance broke down the resolute Gujarat defence and pulled away, inflicting an all out in the 23rd minute to lead 27-21.

Fortunegiants scored three successive points in the next three minutes as they trailed 25-29. Vijay scored with a crucial do-or-die raid in the 30th minute as Patna Pirates led 30-26 and got Narwal back on the mat.

Narwal came up with a super raid as Patna inflicted another all out in the 32nd minute to lead 38-26. He attained a super 10 while Jaideep got a high five as Patna Pirates led 39-28.

Gujarat Fortunegiants came back strongly as they scored five points in two raids to trail 33-39. Narwal came up with another super raid in the 36th minute as Patna Pirates led 43-34. The Pirates forced a super tackle in the same minute to extend their lead to 45-34.

Sachin was the top scorer for the Gujarat team with 11 points but Narwal's brilliance carried the day for Patna Pirates.

Monu Goyat scored nine points whereas Jaideep chipped in with five tackle points. It was a disappointing night for Gujarat as their famed defence failed miserably on a night when it mattered the most.

Gujarat managed just five tackle points and couldn't contain Narwal and Goyat.

Narwal ended the season as highest raid point scorer with 369 and fittingly lifted the trophy besides taking the 'Most Valuable Player' award.

Topics : Kabaddi
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Patna Pirates crowned Pro Kabaddi League 2017 title
  • This Patna Pirates' 3rd straight PKL title
  • Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 55-38 in the final
Related Articles
Pro Kabaddi League: Debutant Gujarat FortuneGiants Eye Glory Against Patna Pirates In Final
Pro Kabaddi League: Debutant Gujarat FortuneGiants Eye Glory Against Patna Pirates In Final
Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates To Meet Gujarat Fortunegiants In Final
Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates To Meet Gujarat Fortunegiants In Final
Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Bengal Warriors To Enter Final
Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Bengal Warriors To Enter Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.