Mumbai Rain: Pro Kabaddi League Matches Postponed

Updated: 29 August 2017 22:53 IST

The matches were re-scheduled as the teams were unable to reach the NSCI SVP Stadium on time.

Mumbai is in the grip of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. © AFP

In the wake of incessant rain in Mumbai, the Pro Kabbadi League matches of U Mumba versus Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengaluru Bulls versus UP Yoddha scheduled for Tuesday (August 29) have been rescheduled to a later date, according to a VIVO Pro Kabaddi League statement. The matches were re-scheduled as the teams were unable to reach the NSCI SVP Stadium on time. The decision was made in consultation with the franchises, Marshal Sports, Star India, AKFI and other key stakeholders.

The Mumbai leg of the tournament has so far received tremendous support from Kabaddi fans who have thronged the Dome -- NSCI SVP Stadium -- to catch their Kabaddi heroes in action.

U Mumba, captained by Anup Kumar, stand fifth in the zone A table. With 19 points under their belt, they have only won three matches out of the nine they have played. On the other hand, Gujarat Fortune Giants, led by Sukesh Hegde, sit atop the standings in zone A with 41 points. They have won seven out of the 10 matches they have played.

Rohit Kumar led Bengaluru Bulls, with just three wins out of the 10 matches, have 23 points in their kitty and are in fourth place. Zone B table toppers UP Yoddha, led by Nitin Tomar, with 30 points have won four matches out of 11.

On August 30, U Mumba will take on Haryana Steelers who are third in the zone A table with 22 points.

