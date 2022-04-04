IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers and Super Giants:SunRisers Hyderabad will look to register their first win of the tournament when they step out to the field against Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. SunRisers had last suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals while Lucknow Super Giants enter the contest having won their previous game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Hyderabad had conceded more than 200 runs against Rajasthan and the bowlers delivered quite a few no-balls. Then batters disappointed for Hyderabad and only Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar were the bright spots with the bat. On the other hand, Lucknow chased 211 against CSK and they have momentum with them. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Dubey

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra

