Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli became the first player to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He brought up the milestone during RCB's 10-wicket thrashing of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2021 on Thursday. Kohli scored his first half-century of the season, as he hit six fours and three sixes en route to his 47-ball 72.

More to follow...