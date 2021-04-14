Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Warner pushes it towards mid on for a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Warner punches it to point.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Warner looks to pull but misses it.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Pandey pushes it through mid on for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Warner cuts it towards point where the fielder fumbles and concedes a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Full delivery on off, Warner drives it hard through mid off for a boundary.
Harshal Patel is into the attack.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Hyderabad have lost just one wicket and the partnership between Warner and Pandey is going strong for them. Pandey has played some good shots and Warner is supporting him well. On the other hand, Bangalore need quick wickets to put pressure on Hyderabad.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Pandey keeps it out.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Pandey pushes it to covers.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Googly on off, Pandey looks to push but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of first slip towards third man for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Pandey hits it over mid off for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Pandey pushes it through covers for a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Warner sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Pandey flicks it to mid-wicket.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Pandey pushes it back towards the bowler.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Floated delivery on middle, Pandey lofts it over long on for a maximum.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Pandey looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Warner pushes it through mid off for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Pandey flicks it through square leg for a single.
Washington Sundar is back on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Warner sweeps it to short fine leg. 7 runs from the over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Pandey punches it through covers for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Pandey pushes it to covers.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up delivery on off, Pandey looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Warner pushes it towards point for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short delivery down the leg side, Warner looks to pull but misses it.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the Powerplay. Good one for Hyderabad. They are 50/1 at the end of first phase. On the pads, Warner works it to fine leg for a single and keeps the strike. Expensive third over from the other end for Siraj. 12 off it. Hyderabad need another 100 from 14 overs.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time over the on side. Slightly shorter on middle and off, Warner hangs on his back foot and pulls it on front of square on the leg side. He does not time it well but gets it over the in-field. Gets a boundary and Warner is taking a liking for Siraj here.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Magnificently placed! Not a bad ball at all. This is on off and on a length. Warner waits for it and places it away from short third man and gets a boundary. Brilliant shot.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Warner is quick between the wickets and Manish Pandey is a fit lad as well. Good length ball on off, Warner runs it down away from deep point. He runs the first one hard and pushes Pandey for a second. He responds and they get it.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle and off. Still no room from Siraj to work with. Pandey taps it with a flat-bat to cover for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good bowling and he has bowled his heart out so far in this game. Bouncer and a well-directed one.It is around the body, Pandey ducks under it.
