Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Googly outside off, Kohli looks to defend but misses it due to the turn on this one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Maxwell punches it through point for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through square leg for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Maxwell looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen take a leg bye.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Kohli cuts it through point for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Maxwell lofts it over mid on for a single.
Time Out! Bangalore started well but Hyderabad have managed to make a comeback with the ball. They have managed to quieten things. Bangalore though have their skipper out in the middle along with the mercurial, Glenn Maxwell. If these two get into their flow the run rate will not be an issue for long. Hyderabad have done well but they know they need to keep picking wickets to keep Bangalore at check.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Maxwell flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Maxwell plays a reverse sweep to point.
8.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Googly on off, Maxwell looks to cut but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery outside off, Maxwell punches it to covers.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Maxwell punches it through mid off for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on the pads, Kohli looks to pull but misses it and gets it off the pads. It goes towards the keeper where Saha does well to stop it. An appeal for lbw but the umpire denies it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Maxwell looks to pull but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Maxwell punches it back towards the bowler.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Maxwell cuts it to point.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Tossed up delivery on off, Maxwell lofts it over covers for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Maxwell looks to flick but misses it.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Kohli drives it through covers for a single.
Change in bowling. Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan superstar is introduced into the action for the first time in this game.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Maxwell pushes it to point.
6.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Googly outside off, Maxwell looks to defend but misses it due to the turn on this one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Maxwell looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It lands safely towards covers.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Maxwell pushes it to point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Kohli pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
Who comes in at number 4? Will it be AB de Villiers or Glenn Maxwell? It is going to be the Big Show.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Nadeem wins the battle of Shahbaz! Very brave and smart bowling from Nadeem. He gives this delivery a lot of air and flight. Ahmed looks to take charge against the experienced campaigner. He comes down the track and looks to whack it over mid-wicket. The ball comes slower than he anticipated. He mistimes it high in the air and it is also on the longer side. Rashid Khan at deep square leg runs to his right, and slides to take a very good catch.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball to end the Powerplay! It is on off, Kohli taps it to mid off and grunts loudly. End of the first phase. Bangalore are off to a good start here. They are 47/1!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely wrist work from Kohli and Super V looks in the mood tonight. Poor ball from Natarajan. He bowls it on the pads of Kohli. The Bangalore skipper loves to flick. He uses his wrists and whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Shahbaz flicks it to mid-wicket and gets a run.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli turns it to the leg side and gets a single this time.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Supreme from Kohli! He charges down the track, Natarajan sees him and bangs it short. Kohli though is unfazed and he pulls it behind square on the leg side with minimum of fuss for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Natarajan starts with a pacy ball on the pads. Ahmed looks to swing it over on the leg side. He misses and the ball lobs off his pad. There is a stifled appeal but nothing from the umpire. The batters take a leg bye.
