Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So 150 is what Hyderabad need to get their first win of the season. The pitch has not looked an easy one to bat on but as they say never judge a pitch before both sides have batted on it. Bangalore will hope their bowlers can do what Mumbai did last night and defend a lowish total. This too promises to be an exciting chase. Join us for the chase to find if Hyderabad can get their first win or will Bangalore make it two-in-two.
Hyderabad's Afghanistan superstar, Rashid Khan is down for a quick chat. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that the wicket is good to bowl on. Mentions that there is no dew on this pitch. Further says that they have done well to restrict them to 150.
A very good bowling performance overall. They will be disappointed not to finish things off well but overall they will be content with their performance. Rashid Khan was the star with the ball. His 2/18 from his 4 overs put brakes in the middle. The other bowlers were good as well. Holder was extremely impressive on his return too as he finished with 3/30. Bhuvneshwar, Natarajan and Nadeem all got one wicket apiece and were impressive overall barring their final overs.
Being put into bat, Bangalore lost the returning Padikkal. Shahbaz Ahmed looked decent in his brief stay. Kohli and Maxwell stitched a good 44-run stand but once the skipper departed Bangalore lost the plot. There was a lot of criticism for the amount Banglore paid for Maxwell but his 59 on a tough pitch ensured Bangalore finished with a flurry and got close to 150. The Big Show's knock might just be the difference in this game.
A very good bowling display from Hyderabad! Though they were expensive in the last three overs, they have managed to restrict Bangalore under 150. Bangalore though will feel they have done well on a pitch that has not looked easy to bat on.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Holder finishes the innings with his third wicket! Full delivery outside off, Maxwell looks to go big but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Saha takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps. BANGALORE FINISH WITH 149/8!
19.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Maxwell moves across and lets it go.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length on middle, Maxwell pulls it through square leg. The fielder in the deep fumbles and concedes a couple.
19.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Maxwell looks to drive but misses it.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Full on middle, Maxwell smashes it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short delivery down the leg side, Maxwell lets it go.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) 50 for Glenn Maxwell! It has been a crucial innings from him. Full delivery on middle, Maxwell lofts it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on middle, Maxwell pulls it over mid on but does not take the single.
The new man in is Harshal Patel! He will be at the non-striker's end.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Holder gets his second wicket! Full delivery on middle, Jamieson lofts it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long on where Manish Pandey takes a comfortable catch.
26 off the last two overs. Can Holder finish things off well for Hyderabad?
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Full delivery on middle, Maxwell comes forward and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Maxwell looks to flick but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice innovation from Maxwell! Full delivery on off, Maxwell plays a reverse paddle scoop over short third man for a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Jamieson drives it through mid off for a single.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Jamieson drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Maxwell flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
Expensive over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. T Natarajan to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery on middle, Jamieson does well to dig it out.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Low full toss on middle, Maxwell smashes it past the bowler for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Maxwell flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Low full toss on middle, Maxwell lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss on leg, Jamieson looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Length delivery outside off, Jamieson drives it through covers for a boundary.
Who will bowl now? Holder or Bhuvi? It will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Jamieson drives it through mid off for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, Jamieson pushes it to covers.
Kyle Jamieson walks out to bat. He can hit the long ball but can he do it on this tough pitch?
Review time! Dan Christian has been given caught behind but he believes there is no bat involved. Let's see what the replays have to say.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Natarajan gets his first wicket! Full and outside off, Christian looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Saha takes a comfortable catch. Christian is not happy with the decision and he reviews it. Ultra Edge shows there is a spike on this one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Maxwell pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Christian pushes it through mid off for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Maxwell flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Maxwell pulls it through square leg for a single.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! 47 runs have been scored in the last 6.5 overs and they have lost 3 crucial wickets in that phase as well. Maxwell is still out in the middle but he will need some support. Hyderabad are doing a fantastic job with the ball and on the field here. They though will now need to finish this well and keep Bangalore quiet. Dan Christian will walk out to bat post the break.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another stunning catch from Hyderabad and this time it is Manish Pandey. Warner wanted energy from his fielders and boy have his troops not delivered that. Sundar departs Bangalore are tumbling. Maxwell is stranded at the other end and how will this affect him? He is losing his partners regularly here. Floated delivery on middle, Sundar looks to smack it over long on but this one turns away from him a bit as this is the googly. The Bangalore all-rounder is unable to pick it. He mistimes his no-look shot. It goes high in the air and seems to be falling away from long off. Manish Pandey though comes running in and flies in front to take a stunning catch.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Maxwell flicks it through square leg for a run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Sundar drives it through covers for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Sundar pushes it to point.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Sundar pushes it back towards the bowler.
